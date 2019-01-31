Home > Sport

Barcelona demolish Sevilla with spectacular 6-1 cup comeback

  >>  Reuters

Published: 31 Jan 2019 05:18 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 05:18 AM BdST

Philippe Coutinho struck twice as Barcelona mounted a comeback to thrash Sevilla 6-1 and sweep into the Copa del Rey semi-finals 6-3 on aggregate on Wednesday.

After a 2-0 defeat in Seville last week in which they rested key players, the Catalans broke the deadlock in the 13th minute when Coutinho slotted home from the penalty spot following Quincy Promes's foul on Lionel Messi.

Messi handed Coutinho the ball and the Brazilian playmaker converted the spot kick, ending a run of poor form.

Sevilla nearly equalised but Jasper Cillessen produced a brilliant save from Andre Silva's backheel, before the Dutch goalkeeper palmed away Ever Banega's penalty.

Gerard Pique fouled Roque Mesa and after a long delay while the incident was checked by VAR, Argentina midfielder Banega fired to the goalkeeper's left, but Cillessen flew across to keep the ball out.

Barcelona pulled the game level on aggregate in the 32nd minute when Ivan Rakitic nudged the ball past Juan Soriano with the faintest of touches after a sensational pass from Arthur.

Two goals in a two-minute spell after the break helped Barcelona race ahead, with Coutinho heading in from Luis Suarez's cross and Sergi Roberto tucking home a ball from Messi.

Guilherme Arana pulled a goal back for Sevilla with a powerful drive after the otherwise impressive Cillessen gave the ball away, but Pablo Machin's side were finally sunk when Suarez struck on the break and Messi added a late sixth.

Earlier Real Betis, whose Benito Villamarin stadium will host the final in May, beat Espanyol 3-1 at home after extra-time to progress 4-1 on aggregate.

Leo Baptistao headed Espanyol in front after 33 minutes but Giovani Lo Celso equalised in the 76th minute before Marc Roca was dismissed for the visitors.

Betis capitalised on their numerical advantage in extra-time, with Sergio Leon and Aissa Mandi's strikes earning them a semi-final spot.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Barca crush Sevilla 6-1

Messi on target again as Barca overcome Girona

Australin Open 2019: Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Jan 27, 2019. Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Aly Song

Djokovic wins his 7th Australian Open title

Australian Open - Women's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Jan 26, 2019. Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during the match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova. REUTERS/Aly Song

Osaka takes Australian Open crown

Nadal crushes Tsitsipas

Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during na interview after winning the match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. Tennis - Australian Open - Semi-final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 24, 2019. Reuters

Osaka sets up Kvitova final

Barca to sign De Jong

Pliskova knocks out Serena

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.