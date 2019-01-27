Messi on target again as Barca overcome Girona
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jan 2019 11:42 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2019 11:42 PM BdST
Lionel Messi scored for a sixth consecutive La Liga game as champions Barcelona saw off a gutsy Girona side 2-0 in a Catalan derby on Sunday to go five points clear at the top of the standings.
Portuguese fullback Nelson Semedo struck with his weaker left foot to send Barca into the lead in the ninth minute of the game, which was played on a rain-swept afternoon at Girona's Montilivi stadium after La Liga's ambitious plan to stage the game in Miami fell through.
Girona missed a double chance to equalise shortly before the break, with Barca defender Gerard Pique clearing a shot off the line, and the home side's striker Cristhian Stuani was thwarted by the feet of German keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen early in the second period.
The strike means Messi has now scored at every La Liga ground he has played at, with the Argentine still to visit Huesca later in the campaign.
Barca top the table on 49 points after 21 games, holding a five-point lead over nearest challengers Atletico Madrid.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Messi on target again as Barca overcome Girona
- Dominant Djokovic wins record seventh Australian Open title
- Osaka edges Kvitova to claim Australian Open crown
- Timeless Nadal crushes another youth rebellion
- Osaka digs deep against Pliskova to set up Kvitova final
- Plucky Pliskova stuns Serena with epic Australian Open fightback
- Barcelona to sign Ajax's De Jong in 86 million euros deal
- Tamim, Taskin in Test squad for New Zealand tour
- BCB announces 15-man ODI squad for New Zealand tour
- Ronaldo accepts fine for tax evasion, avoids jail
Most Read
- Hasina picks Ashraf’s sister Syeda Zakia Noor for Kishoreganj, Atiqul for Dhaka North
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury takes over as Bangladesh Navy chief
- Three days minimum term for all mobile package services: BTRC
- Philippines vows to crush 'terrorists' after church bombs kill 20
- Fatima Ali, fan favourite on ‘Top Chef,’ dies at 29
- HC halts real estate projects for illegally occupying Gazipur water bodies
- ACC chief irked by missing teachers and students during surprise school inspections
- Jatiya Oikya Front invited to Ganabhaban
- Couple murdered at farmhouse in Nilphamari’s Syedpur
- PM Hasina bashes doctors unwilling to work in districts