Dominant Djokovic wins record seventh Australian Open title
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jan 2019 05:18 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2019 05:18 PM BdST
Novak Djokovic claimed a record seventh Australian Open crown on Sunday as he demolished Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-2 6-3 in his most dominant Grand Slam win over the Spaniard.
The peerless Serb broke Nadal five times while conceding only a single break point to clinch his 15th Grand Slam title and third in succession after winning Wimbledon and the US Open.
The pair's 53rd Tour clash and eighth in a major final failed to live up to their great rivalry, as top seed Djokovic bulldozed through the first two sets with machine-like precision.
Having won only two points off Djokovic's first seven service games, Nadal finally prised a break point in the fifth game of the third to get back on serve but it quickly disappeared in a maelstrom of power hitting.
Djokovic held serve, and knuckled down to complete an astonishing rout. He fired a furious forehand down the line to bring up two championship points, then sealed the title when the Spaniard sent a backhand long.
The Serb went down on his knees and shook his fists at the sky, roaring in triumph, having moved past Roger Federer and Roy Emerson's six Melbourne titles to take sole ownership of the record.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Osaka edges Kvitova to claim Australian Open crown
- Timeless Nadal crushes another youth rebellion
- Osaka digs deep against Pliskova to set up Kvitova final
- Plucky Pliskova stuns Serena with epic Australian Open fightback
- Barcelona to sign Ajax's De Jong in 86 million euros deal
- Tamim, Taskin in Test squad for New Zealand tour
- BCB announces 15-man ODI squad for New Zealand tour
- Ronaldo accepts fine for tax evasion, avoids jail
- Ronaldo misses penalty as Juve beat bottom side Chievo
- Djokovic passes Medvedev test to reach quarter-finals
Most Read
- Hasina picks Ashraf’s sister Syeda Zakia Noor for Kishoreganj, Atiqul for Dhaka North
- Jatiya Oikya Front invited to Ganabhaban
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury takes over as Bangladesh Navy chief
- Woman confesses to killing husband in Gazipur
- Rape suspect shot dead in Jhalakathi
- BNP says Hasina’s call for national unity is ‘all talk’
- Philippines vows to crush 'terrorists' after church bombs kill 20
- Osaka edges Kvitova to claim Australian Open crown
- Dhaka University English Department alumni reconnect, make memories
- Couple murdered at farmhouse in Nilphamari’s Syedpur