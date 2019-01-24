Barcelona to sign Ajax's De Jong in 86 million euros deal
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jan 2019 12:52 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 01:11 AM BdST
Barcelona have won the race to sign Ajax Amsterdam's exciting young talent Frenkie de Jong after announcing on Wednesday they had agreed a deal worth up to 86 million euros ($98 million) to sign the midfielder in the close season.
The 21-year-old will sign a five-year contract with the club in a transfer worth an initial 75 million euros with a further 11 million in add-ons, the Catalans confirmed in a statement.
Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and CEO Oscar Grau personally oversaw the brokering of the deal in Amsterdam.
Spanish media reports said Barcelona had beaten off competition from Paris St Germain to sign De Jong, while Premier League Manchester City had also been linked with a move for the midfielder.
De Jong joined Ajax in 2015 from Willem II and quickly set about securing a place at the base of the club's midfield, playing a pivotal role as they reached the 2017 Europa League final, where they lost to Manchester United.
De Jong is Barca's fourth signing in what is proving to be a busy January after the loan arrivals of Jeison Murillo and Kevin-Prince Boateng.
The club also announced that Jean-Clair Todibo will join from Toulouse in the close season, while Munir El Haddadi left the club to join Sevilla.
De Jong will have a chance to endear himself to Barca fans when Ajax meet Real Madrid - Barca's arch-rivals - in the Champions League next month. ($1 = 0.8779 euros)
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Tamim, Taskin in Test squad for New Zealand tour
- BCB announces 15-man ODI squad for New Zealand tour
- Ronaldo accepts fine for tax evasion, avoids jail
- Ronaldo misses penalty as Juve beat bottom side Chievo
- Djokovic passes Medvedev test to reach quarter-finals
- Serena edges top seed Halep to reach last eight
- Barca's Dembele sidelined for two weeks with injury
- Messi comes off the bench to sink Leganes
- Federer knocked out of Australian Open by Greek wunderkind Tsitsipas
- John Coughlin, figure skating champion, dies of apparent suicide after suspension
Most Read
- Twenty-five plots, houses of health directorate clerk, wife under attachment
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Biswa Ijtema in February as Tabligh Jamaat factions ‘resolve conflict’
- CRI’s Farhad becomes prime minister’s special assistant
- Four charged in bomb plot against Muslim community in New York
- Sabina Yasmin remembers Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul and the song that made her cry
- Seven die after being run over by truck in Lakshmipur
- Bangladesh’s new FM to give fresh impetus to BBIN initiative
- Sixth Padma Bridge span to be installed on Wednesday
- Musician Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul dies