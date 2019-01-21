Serena edges top seed Halep to reach last eight
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jan 2019 11:34 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2019 11:34 PM BdST
Serena Williams staved off a spectacular fightback from world number one Simona Halep to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Monday and remain on course for her first Grand Slam triumph since becoming a mother.
Williams' thrilling 6-1 4-6 6-4 win was a major step towards the 37-year-old American great equalling Australian Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam wins as she set up a last-eight meeting with Czech seventh seed Karolina Pliskova.
The seven-time Australian Open champion was eight weeks pregnant when she won the last of her 23 Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park and only returned to tennis last year after the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia in September, 2017.
She made two more Grand Slam finals last year only to lose the finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open but this triumph over the world's leading player felt like another hugely significant step on the road to regaining her old dominance.
Williams showed she has lost none of her brutal power and athleticism against French Open champion Halep, who has finished the last two years on top of the women's rankings.
The Romanian broke Williams' serve in the first game but that was the only one she managed for the rest of the opening set as the American bulldozed her way through the set in 20 minutes, serving it out with an ace.
Coming into the match with eight wins in her nine encounters against Halep, it looked as if Williams would breeze through the match after the opening set mauling she handed out.
But the 27-year-old fought back by forcing to move Williams more and drew level at one set apiece after breaking her a second time.
"That's why she's number one. She literally lifted her game to a new level. I didn't. I kind of stayed at the same level, and I should have looked at my game, as well," Williams told reporters.
"But it's a part of this journey on my way back. It's 10 months, so I can't be too upset at myself. I felt like I did have an opportunity to win that in straight sets, but then I'm playing the number one player in the world."
The deciding set turned into a war of attrition as both players landed heavy groundstrokes and Williams had to save three break points for a crucial 3-3 hold.
Williams landed the decisive break in the next game before holding firm to seal the match in an hour and 47 minutes when Halep hit a forehand wide.
"I will start with a joke. I felt like I had been hit by a train in the first set. Everything was too fast," Halep said with a wide grin, leaving reporters to burst out laughing.
"I didn't get scared about the first set, because I knew I have a better level.
"After the first set, I got fire inside myself, and I said that now I start the match. So it was much better. Game by game, I felt that my level is growing, and I had more confidence to go through it."
For a place in the semi-finals, Williams will meet Pliskova, who thrashed twice Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza 6-3 6-1 earlier on Monday.
"We have had good matches. She's beaten me on an occasion or two or three," Williams said of her next opponent. "She's always someone that comes out and serves big and plays well.
"I've got to return a little bit better the next day that we play, but I will be ready. I'm ready. She's ready. Let's do it.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Messi comes off the bench to sink Leganes
- Federer knocked out of Australian Open by Greek wunderkind Tsitsipas
- John Coughlin, figure skating champion, dies of apparent suicide after suspension
- Barca escape Copa expulsion after federation rejects Levante complaint
- Barca at risk of Copa expulsion after fielding banned player
- Brave Murray bows out of Australian Open after epic comeback
- Late Ceballos winner provides relief for injury-hit Real Madrid at Betis
- Rashford and dazzling De Gea earn Man United win at Spurs
- Messi scores 400th La Liga goal for Barca
- Andy Murray gave his all, which is why this ending to his career hurts
Most Read
- Businessman Badal, wife Soma’s assets frozen in corruption probe
- Former Bangladesh football star Kaiser Hamid arrested over business 'fraud'
- Water from five companies unsafe to drink: BSTI tells court
- ATM booth security guard found dead in Dhaka
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury new chief of Bangladesh Navy
- Bangladesh Islamists tied to ruling party demands ban on BPL T20 league
- Bangladesh’s remittance inflows surge with over $1 billion in 18 days in January
- Engage jail inmates in commercial productions, split profits: Hasina
- Aug 21 case: Two former IGPs sentenced to jail receive bail
- Arrest warrant issued for jailed Khaleda for ‘hurting religious sentiments’