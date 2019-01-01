Home > Sport

Arsenal's Emery fined for kicking bottle at Brighton fan

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Jan 2019 04:01 BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2019 04:01 BdST

Arsenal manager Unai Emery was fined 8,000 pounds ($10,200) on Monday but avoided a touchline ban for kicking a plastic bottle at a Brighton and Hove Albion supporter, the English Football Association (FA) said.

The Spanish coach immediately apologised to the supporter following the incident during the closing moments of Arsenal's 1-1 Premier League draw at the Amex Stadium last Wednesday.

Emery admitted an FA improper conduct charge and accepted the standard penalty.

"I kicked it for me and it went near the supporters. I said my apologies ... I kicked it because it's near me and not because of this intention," Emery had said following the incident.

Arsenal, who are fifth in the table following a 5-1 defeat by leaders Liverpool on Saturday, host Fulham on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7856 pounds)

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

India thrash Australia

Leicester hand Man City 2nd defeat

Hazard brace gives Chelsea win at Watford

Brighton hold Arsenal

Ronaldo saves 10-man Juve

Bashundhara clinch Swadhinata Cup

India, pitch frustrate Australia

Australia's Pat Cummins (top R) celebrates after bowling and catching out India's Jasprit Bumrah to win the match on day five of the second Test between Australia and India at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, December 18, 2018. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

India unveil new opening pair

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.