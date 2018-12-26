Newcomers Bashundhara Kings stun Sheikh Russel KC to clinch Swadhinata Cup
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-26 19:24:14.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-26 19:24:14.0 BdST
Newcomers Bashundhara Kings have clinched their maiden title by beating Sheikh Russel KC.
In the final match of the Swadhinata Cup at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, the winners edged the 2012-13 champions 2-1.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India unveil new opening pair, Australia pick Marsh for Boxing Day Test
- Langer backs 'attractive commodity' Marsh ahead of Boxing Day Test
- Celtic hand 15-year-old Dembele first professional contract
- Sevilla's title push slowed by draw with Leganes
- Kane and Son rip Everton apart as Spurs hit six
- Liverpool seal Christmas top spot as Salah and Van Dijk sink Wolves
- Barca sign defender Murillo on loan from Valencia
- Former Pakistan cricketer Jamshed charged with bribery in spot-fixing probe
- Suarez and Messi rekindling magic as favoured victims Celta await
- Bangladesh sent into bat first in second T20 against West Indies
Most Read
- PSC, JSC results to be published Monday
- RAB names ex-Tarique aide in alleged plot to influence polls with Tk 1.5bn from abroad
- BNP asks CEC Huda to resign ‘right now’ after attack on Gayeshwar
- Fakhrul’s campaigners seek vote in AL MP Momotaz’s tune in copyright breach
- Hasina’s son-in-law, grandchildren hit the campaign trail
- AL, BNP candidates switch parties in Moulvibazar-2 seat
- Indian policy change eases Bangladesh’s electricity import
- DMP team goes to Kamal Hossain’s office to discuss his security
- A day with Mashrafe in the election field
- Sylhet-1 rivals Momen, Muktadir cut cake together, then trade blames