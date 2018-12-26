Home > Sport

Newcomers Bashundhara Kings stun Sheikh Russel KC to clinch Swadhinata Cup 

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Newcomers Bashundhara Kings have clinched their maiden title by beating Sheikh Russel KC.

In the final match of the Swadhinata Cup at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, the winners edged the 2012-13 champions 2-1.

