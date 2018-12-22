Liverpool seal Christmas top spot as Salah and Van Dijk sink Wolves
>> Reuters
Published: 2018-12-22 04:43:23.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-22 04:43:23.0 BdST
Liverpool will spend Christmas on top of the Premier League after goals from Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk earned them a 2-0 win at Wolves on Friday, opening up a four-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.
City can reduce that gap back to a point with a win over Crystal Palace at the Etihad on Saturday, but Juergen Klopp's side will enjoy their Christmas dinner perched in first place.
In driving rain, on a foul night at Molineux, Wolves began brightly, the promoted side showing why they are in seventh place and Moroccan midfielder Romain Saiss forced Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker into an early save.
Jonny and Matt Doherty both tested Alisson before the break, suggesting that Wolves were still very much in the game but it was the visitors who extended their lead in the 68th minute.
Salah drifted a ball into the box towards Van Dijk and the towering Dutch defender calmly slotted past Rui Patricio from close range.
That killed off Wolves although substitute Morgan Gibbs-White should have scored near the end after a slip-up from Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Barca sign defender Murillo on loan from Valencia
- Former Pakistan cricketer Jamshed charged with bribery in spot-fixing probe
- Suarez and Messi rekindling magic as favoured victims Celta await
- Bangladesh sent into bat first in second T20 against West Indies
- Bale hat-trick against Kashima Antlers leads Real Madrid into Club World Cup final
- Man United appoint Solskjaer as caretaker manager
- Another acrimonious exit for Mourinho in growing list
- Mourinho leaves Manchester United after poor start to season
- Juve face Atletico, Bayern meet Liverpool as PSG set for Man Utd clash
- Liverpool beat Man Utd to go top as Chelsea keep up chase
Most Read
- BNP candidate Rony accused in Digital Security case over ‘leaked phone call’
- India appoints Riva Ganguly Das high commissioner to Bangladesh
- Hasina warns of ‘BNP plot’ to kill top police officers before election
- Facebook, Twitter shut accounts for manipulation before Bangladesh election
- From terror to triumph: a young Rohingya woman's journey to the impossible
- Late Bangladesh speaker Humayun Rasheed’s wife to be laid to rest Saturday
- Jamaat leader and BNP candidate Abu Sayeed arrested over sabotage in Jashore
- EA Chaudhury campaigns for Momen in Sylhet, says joining AL was ‘best’ move
- US defense chief Mattis quits after clashing with Trump on policies
- An old demand for a new bridge over Karnaphuli