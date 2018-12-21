Barca sign defender Murillo on loan from Valencia
>> Reuters
Published: 2018-12-21 04:27:03.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-21 04:27:03.0 BdST
Barcelona have signed defender Jeison Murillo on a six-month loan from fellow La Liga side Valencia, the Spanish champions said on Thursday.
"FC Barcelona and Valencia CF have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jeison Murillo for the remainder of the 2018/19 season. The agreement includes a purchase option worth 25 million euros ($21.8 million)," Barca said in a statement.
Barca's defence has been left short due to France centre back Samuel Umtiti needing treatment on his knee and Thomas Vermaelen, whose Nou Camp career has been blighted by injury, being ruled out for at least a month with a calf problem.
Murillo, 26, moved from Colombia to Italy aged 18 to play for Udinese, later joining Spain's Granada before moving to Inter Milan in 2015.
He joined Valencia on loan in 2017, making a permanent move in August for a reported 12 million euros, but has made only three appearances in all competitions this season.
The defender has been capped 27 times for Colombia, but was not selected for the 2018 World Cup. ($1 = 0.8736 euros)
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Barca sign defender Murillo on loan from Valencia
- Former Pakistan cricketer Jamshed charged with bribery in spot-fixing probe
- Suarez and Messi rekindling magic as favoured victims Celta await
- Bangladesh sent into bat first in second T20 against West Indies
- Bale hat-trick against Kashima Antlers leads Real Madrid into Club World Cup final
- Man United appoint Solskjaer as caretaker manager
- Another acrimonious exit for Mourinho in growing list
- Mourinho leaves Manchester United after poor start to season
- Juve face Atletico, Bayern meet Liverpool as PSG set for Man Utd clash
- Liverpool beat Man Utd to go top as Chelsea keep up chase
Most Read
- Facebook, Twitter shut accounts for manipulation before Bangladesh election
- Mashrafe is a diamond, says Sheikh Hasina
- Shakib stars as Bangladesh level T20 series against West Indies with 36-run win
- Jatiya Oikya Front candidate Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury dies at 84
- Khaleda adviser EA Chaudhury switches sides to join Awami League
- Ershad ‘dropping out’ of Dhaka-17 race
- Gaibandha-3 election to be rescheduled after death of candidate Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury
- Bangla Academy gets Habibullah Siraji as director general
- Govt has information about BNP-Jamaat plot, says Hasina
- Chattogram-9: AL, BNP battle for Bakalia votes