Home > Sport

Barca sign defender Murillo on loan from Valencia

  >>  Reuters

Published: 2018-12-21 04:27:03.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-21 04:27:03.0 BdST

Barcelona have signed defender Jeison Murillo on a six-month loan from fellow La Liga side Valencia, the Spanish champions said on Thursday.

"FC Barcelona and Valencia CF have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jeison Murillo for the remainder of the 2018/19 season. The agreement includes a purchase option worth 25 million euros ($21.8 million)," Barca said in a statement.

Barca's defence has been left short due to France centre back Samuel Umtiti needing treatment on his knee and Thomas Vermaelen, whose Nou Camp career has been blighted by injury, being ruled out for at least a month with a calf problem.

Murillo, 26, moved from Colombia to Italy aged 18 to play for Udinese, later joining Spain's Granada before moving to Inter Milan in 2015.

He joined Valencia on loan in 2017, making a permanent move in August for a reported 12 million euros, but has made only three appearances in all competitions this season.

The defender has been capped 27 times for Colombia, but was not selected for the 2018 World Cup. ($1 = 0.8736 euros)

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Suarez, Messi rekindling magic

Barca sign Murillo

Photo: ICC

Shakib shines as Tigers go level

Ex-Pakistan cricketer Jamshed charged with bribery

Bale leads Real into Club WC final

FILE PHOTO: Then Cardiff City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes his seat before their English FA Cup soccer match against Newcastle United at St. James' Park stadium in Newcastle, northern England Jan 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

Solskjaer to be Man Utd caretaker manager

FILE PHOTO: Premier League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Dec 5, 2018 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reacts Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/File Photo

Another acrimonious exit for Mourinho

FILE PHOTO: Champions League - Manchester United Training - Aon Training Complex, Manchester, Britain - Oct 1, 2018 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during training Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

Mourinho leaves Man Utd

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.