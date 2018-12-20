Bale hat-trick against Kashima Antlers leads Real Madrid into Club World Cup final
Published: 2018-12-20 02:12:28.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 02:12:28.0 BdST
Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Japan's Kashima Antlers 3-1 on Wednesday to book a spot in the Club World Cup Final.
European champions Real will play host side Al Ain FC in Saturday's final in Abu Dhabi as they bid to win the title for the third year in a row.
Kashima almost made a dream start inside two minutes with a close-range shot from Serginho that was saved by Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
Bale opened the scoring in the 44th minute with a left-foot strike into the bottom corner of the net after playing a one-two with Marcelo.
Bale struck his second in the 53rd minute, taking advantage of a defensive mix-up that left the Kashima goal wide open, and the Wales forward made it 3-0 to the Spanish side two minutes later with a left-foot shot into the top corner.
Bale has now scored six goals in the tournament, trailing only his former team mate Cristiano Ronaldo who has netted seven.
"He (Bale) played a superb match," Real coach Santiago Solari told reporters. "He has shown what he is, and what he can do."
Bale was substituted in the 60th minute only for his replacement, Asensio to be forced off 14 minutes later due to injury.
"I hope it is not a serious problem with him because it is very that important all the players are fit," Solari said. "It is a pity that he had to leave the pitch today."
Asian champions Kashima grabbed a consolation goal in the 78th minute through Shoma Doi.
Kashima, third in the J-League, will meet South American champions River Plate in the third-place playoff earlier on Saturday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bale hat-trick against Kashima Antlers leads Real Madrid into Club World Cup final
- Man United appoint Solskjaer as caretaker manager
- Another acrimonious exit for Mourinho in growing list
- Mourinho leaves Manchester United after poor start to season
- Juve face Atletico, Bayern meet Liverpool as PSG set for Man Utd clash
- Liverpool beat Man Utd to go top as Chelsea keep up chase
- Messi hat-trick adorns Barca's 5-0 romp at Levante
- Liverpool beat Man Utd to go top as Chelsea keep up chase
- Real Madrid keep winning but fans and media remain unimpressed
- Sevilla put pressure on leaders Barca with win over Girona
Most Read
- Khaleda adviser EA Chaudhury switches sides to join Awami League
- Ershad ‘dropping out’ of Dhaka-17 race
- You will face justice in afterlife: Kamal to govt
- BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul on election trail in Cumilla
- Mahbub Talukdar says Huda attacked election commissioner's post by calling him a liar
- Bangladesh retains second place in Asia on World Economic Forum gender gap index
- Latif Siddique rushed to hospital as health deteriorates amid hunger strike
- Awami League outlines path towards developed Bangladesh in manifesto
- Hasina solicits vote for ailing Syed Ashraf from Kishoreganj constituents
- Facebook offered users privacy wall, then let tech giants around it