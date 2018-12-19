Another acrimonious exit for Mourinho in growing list
>> Reuters
Published: 2018-12-19 15:29:21.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-19 15:30:12.0 BdST
Jose Mourinho is undoubtedly one of the most successful managers of his generation, yet the manner in which he often leaves a club after delivering success points to why he may never enjoy universal love and acclaim despite a glittering resume.
Mourinho was sacked as Manchester United manager on Tuesday following a 3-1 defeat by arch-rivals and Premier League leaders Liverpool at the weekend, leaving the club in sixth place in the standings, 19 points off the top.
His departure after two years at Old Trafford, perceived to be his dream role, marked the first time since his days as Uniao de Leiria coach in 2002 that Mourinho has left a club without winning a domestic league title.
Having made a name for himself by leading Porto to the Champions League crown in 2004, memorably beating Alex Ferguson’s United in the semi-finals, Mourinho moved to Chelsea amid a media whirlwind, with many enchanted by his charm.
A duo of Premier League titles and an FA Cup triumph followed, along with three League Cup victories under the self-anointed ‘Special One’.
However, reported power struggles with owner Roman Abramovich and the appointment of Avram Grant as director of football meant Mourinho’s authority was not absolute.
The situation came to a head in September 2007 when he left the club “by mutual consent”, following an inauspicious start to the latest Premier League campaign.
He joined Inter Milan in July 2008 and went on to achieve considerable success in a short spell in Italy. Having won Serie A in his first season, Mourinho then led Inter to a remarkable treble in 2010: the league title, the Italian Cup, and the Champions League.
That proved enough for Real Madrid to pay out a record-breaking compensation package for a manager to lure Mourinho to the Santiago Bernabeu.
