Home > Sport

Another acrimonious exit for Mourinho in growing list

  >>  Reuters

Published: 2018-12-19 15:29:21.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-19 15:30:12.0 BdST

Jose Mourinho is undoubtedly one of the most successful managers of his generation, yet the manner in which he often leaves a club after delivering success points to why he may never enjoy universal love and acclaim despite a glittering resume.

Mourinho was sacked as Manchester United manager on Tuesday following a 3-1 defeat by arch-rivals and Premier League leaders Liverpool at the weekend, leaving the club in sixth place in the standings, 19 points off the top.

His departure after two years at Old Trafford, perceived to be his dream role, marked the first time since his days as Uniao de Leiria coach in 2002 that Mourinho has left a club without winning a domestic league title.

Having made a name for himself by leading Porto to the Champions League crown in 2004, memorably beating Alex Ferguson’s United in the semi-finals, Mourinho moved to Chelsea amid a media whirlwind, with many enchanted by his charm.

A duo of Premier League titles and an FA Cup triumph followed, along with three League Cup victories under the self-anointed ‘Special One’.

However, reported power struggles with owner Roman Abramovich and the appointment of Avram Grant as director of football meant Mourinho’s authority was not absolute.

The situation came to a head in September 2007 when he left the club “by mutual consent”, following an inauspicious start to the latest Premier League campaign.

He joined Inter Milan in July 2008 and went on to achieve considerable success in a short spell in Italy. Having won Serie A in his first season, Mourinho then led Inter to a remarkable treble in 2010: the league title, the Italian Cup, and the Champions League.

That proved enough for Real Madrid to pay out a record-breaking compensation package for a manager to lure Mourinho to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Then Cardiff City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes his seat before their English FA Cup soccer match against Newcastle United at St. James' Park stadium in Newcastle, northern England Jan 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

Solskjaer to be Man Utd caretaker manager

FILE PHOTO: Premier League - Manchester United v Arsenal - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Dec 5, 2018 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reacts Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/File Photo

Another acrimonious exit for Mourinho

FILE PHOTO: Champions League - Manchester United Training - Aon Training Complex, Manchester, Britain - Oct 1, 2018 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during training Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

Mourinho leaves Man Utd

General view of the Champions League trophy before the draw. Round of 16 Draw - Nyon, Switzerland - December 17, 2018. Reuters

Juve face Atletico

Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Dec 16, 2018 Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring their third goal with Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool beat Man Utd to retake top spot

Messi hat-trick adorns Barca's romp at Levante

Liverpool beat Man Utd to go top

File Photo. Reuters

Sevilla put pressure on Barca

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.