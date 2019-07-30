'Definitely weird': man bites snake
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jul 2019 12:56 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 12:56 PM BdST
An Indian man who was bitten by a snake got his revenge on the reptile by biting it back and killing it, the man’s father said on Monday.
The man, Raj Kumar, was relaxing at home, enjoying a drink on Sunday, when a snake slithered into his house in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and bit him, said his father.
“A snake bit him. So, in turn, he bit it and chewed it into pieces,” said the father, Babu Ram.
The man’s family took him to hospital where media said his condition was critical. The snake that bit him was reported to have been a rat snake, which experts regard as usually not venomous.
“This is definitely weird,” said Raj Kumar’s doctor, NP Singh.
“I’ve seen people coming in with snakebites, but never somebody who bit a snake and then brought it with him in a bag.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Dengue cases keep escalating as disease spreads to more than two-thirds of Bangladesh
- Student dies in ambulance as ‘VIP’ delays ferry in Madaripur
- SC lifts ban on Milk Vita, curbs on 13 other producers remain
- Two-member panel formed to probe student’s death for ferry delay
- Govt halves tax on earnings from savings certificates to 5pc
- UK PM Johnson and partner take up residence in Downing Street
- Bangladesh hands list of 25,000 Rohingya refugees to Myanmar for verification
- Facebook connected her to a tattooed soldier in Iraq, or so she thought
- New wave of rumours hit Bangladesh: 'Pour bleach, toilet cleaner to stop dengue'
- Sylhet lawyer, cultural and sport organiser Supriyo Chakravarty dies in Dhaka