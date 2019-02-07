As opium poppies bloom, Mexico seeks to halt heroin trade
In the mountains of Mexico's tropical sierra, an ever-growing expanse of pink poppy flowers has pushed prices so low for opium paste, the gummy raw ingredient of heroin, that farmer Santiago Sanchez worries how he will feed and clothe his family.
The area of Mexico that illegally farms opium poppies grew by more than one-fifth last year, to an area the size of Philadelphia, according to a UN-backed study published in November.
That, along with a trend toward mixing synthetic opiate fentanyl in Mexico's tarry black heroin, has slashed what criminal gangs pay farmers like Sanchez for a kilo of opium. Now, Sanchez earns about $260 per kilo, a fifth of the average price two years ago.
While Mexico's top drug traffickers still make billions of dollars supplying US addicts, at the bottom of the supply chain, the villagers are hardly surviving.
HEROIN TRADE
In the United States, overdose deaths from opioids have increased almost six-fold in the past two decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 15,000 people died of heroin overdoses in 2017 alone.
The heart of illegal poppy cultivation is in the hills of Guerrero state, in some of the poorest mountain districts - such as Juquila Yucucani, some 800 miles south of the US-Mexican border. Guerrero is now among the country's bloodiest states.
The government's focus will now be on meeting the needs of marginalised communities, Lopez Obrador said, as part of a broader strategy to curb an illegal drug trade that is thriving despite the capture of high-profile kingpins like Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, who is on trial in New York for drug trafficking that spanned more than two decades.
On a visit to Guerrero in January, Lopez Obrador pledged price supports for grains, including around $300 a tonne for corn, part of a strategy meant to give farmers alternatives to planting illicit crops.
Lopez Obrador has backed a legislative bill to legalise marijuana, and along with the former head of Mexico's military and other members of his team, he suggested last autumn that legalising medical opium could be part of the solution.
"WE ARE NOT TRAFFICKERS"
The farmers in Juquila Yucucani do not consider themselves criminals, and say current poppy eradication efforts by the army also sometimes destroy legal crops.
