Home > Special

Two killed, dozens arrested as Chechnya renews crackdown on gay people

>> Andrew E Kramer, The New York Times

Published: 15 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST

Security forces in the Russian region of Chechnya have again cracked down on gay people, killing two and applying tactics once used against Islamist terrorists to find and arrest dozens of others, a Russian rights group said in a report issued Monday.

Since late last year, two gay men have been killed and about 40 men and women who are either homosexual or suspected of being homosexual have been detained in a makeshift prison, according to the rights group, the Russian LGBT Network.

Though Russia decriminalised homosexuality during the breakup of the Soviet Union, police in Chechnya have periodically detained gay people in extrajudicial arrests without repercussions from federal authorities.

The region’s leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, was the beneficiary of an arrangement with the Kremlin to keep the peace in the aftermath of two wars by Chechen rebels for independence in the late 1990s and early 2000s: In exchange for his loyalty to Moscow, Kadyrov was granted wide leeway to rule as he wished at home.

He has promoted the strict observance of Islam in the predominantly Muslim region, and repeatedly denigrated gay people. Amid accusations of an anti-gay pogrom in 2017, he said it would be impossible for police to persecute gay people because there were none in his region.

Nonetheless, three men died after a mass roundup of gay people that year. Then, police detained more than 100 men and tortured many with electrical shocks while asking them to reveal the identities of their partners or others in the deeply closeted gay community in Chechnya, according to Human Rights Watch and interviews with former detainees.

The latest report by the LGBT Network could not be independently corroborated, but Amnesty International issued a statement Monday supporting the group’s findings.

“News that the authorities have resumed the crackdown is absolutely spine-chilling,” Marie Struthers, a regional director at Amnesty, said in the statement. “With lives in jeopardy, there is an urgent need for an international response.”

A spokesman for Kadyrov, Alvi Karimov, told the Interfax news agency that the new report contained not “1 percent of reality,” and that “no arrests based on sexual orientation took place.”

In rounding up closeted gay people in Chechnya, the security services have employed methods used to unravel networks of Islamist terrorists and pacify the region over the past decade, including, rights groups say, torture and pressuring the family members of suspects.

Arrests, though, had tapered off after foreign governments and the United Nations raised concerns following the 2017 pogrom. Since then, the Russian LGBT Network has helped more than 140 Chechen gay people emigrate to European countries and Canada. So far, none have received asylum in the United States.

The latest wave began in December, when police detained the moderator of an online chat room for gay people, who had many contacts in the community, Igor Kochetkov, director of the LGBT Network, said in a telephone interview.

He said that local police may have started the roundup opportunistically, after having stumbled on this community without an order from senior officials. “For now, we don’t have much information,” Kochetkov said. “What we have is verified and sufficient to say a new wave has begun.”

In the latest roundup, he said, several male detainees have reported being sexually assaulted with police nightsticks, something that had not been widespread after the 2017 arrests. “The main difference between the current campaign and the campaign of 2017 is the torture became harsher,” he said.

The LGBT Network, based in St Petersburg, operates a hotline to help gay people. It also gathers information from those who have emigrated but remain in touch with acquaintances in Chechnya.

 

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Ramzan A Kadyrov, centre, the leader of Russia’s Chechnya region, at celebrations in the capital, Grozny, last year. Amid accusations of an anti-gay pogrom in 2017, Kadyrov said Chechnya had no gay people. The New York Times

Two killed in anti-gay crackdown in Chechnya

High school basketball players before a game in Glens Falls, NY, Nov 30, 2018. The American Psychological Association approved its first set of official guidelines for working with boys and men. It posits that males who are socialised to conform to “traditional masculinity ideology” are often negatively affected in terms of mental and physical health. The New York Times

Traditional masculinity can hurt boys: APA

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, a Saudi woman who claims to be fleeing her country and family, is seen in Bangkok, Thailand Jan 7, 2019 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. REUTERS

Campaign makes Saudi teen's flight a global cause

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Third Place Play Off - Belgium v England - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - Jul 14, 2018 England manager Gareth Southgate applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

UK queen honours Southgate, Cook

Pope Francis leads the Christmas Eve mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Dec 24, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Remember the poor, shun materialism: Pope Francis

Scales of Justice are seen in Brittany's Parliament, during the trial concerning victims of the Queen Mary 2 accident, in Rennes western France Apr 2, 2009. REUTERS

‘Justice’ is 2018's word of the year

A combination of handout photographs used in a report analyzing a sample of Johnson's Baby Powder from 1978, entered in court as a plaintiff's exhibit in a case against Johnson&Johnson, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters Nov 9, 2018. Mark Lanier/Handout via Reuters

What is talc and why could it lead to cancer?

Faith Lapidus prepares for a radio broadcast at the Voice of America studio, in Washington, Dec 3, 2018. The agency that oversees Voice of America and other government broadcasting has endured a series of recent scandals. Soon a Trump appointee will take over. The New York Times

Voice of America braces for shift to the right

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.