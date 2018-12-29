Cook, Southgate and Kane honoured in UK New Year list

Former England captain Cook, 34, who retired from international cricket this year, was his country's most-capped test player and record test run scorer.

Welsh cyclist Thomas, 32, has won three world championships and two Olympic gold medals along with this year's Tour de France, while the honours for Southgate and Kane follow England's World Cup run in Russia this Summer in which the team finished fourth, their best result since victory in 1966.

FILE PHOTO: England's captain Alastair Cook holds up the ball after the first cricket test match against India finished in a draw at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England Jul 13, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown/File Photo

The awards also include a damehood for model Lesley Lawson, better known as Twiggy, one of the defining faces of the swinging 1960s.

Two members of the team who rescued 12 junior footballers and their coach from a flooded cave in Thailand, Richard Stanton and John Volanthen, received the George Medal for gallantry.

A knighthood goes to writer Philip Pullman, whose books include the "His Dark Materials" trilogy, while "Gruffalo" children's author Julia Donaldson, 70, is awarded a CBE.

CBEs also go to Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti, 31, and actress Sophie Okonedo, 50.

The New Year's honours have been awarded since Queen Victoria's reign in the 19th century and aim to recognise not just well-known figures but those who have contributed to national life through often selfless and unsung contributions over many years.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group Stage - Group B - FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - December 11, 2018 Tottenham's Harry Kane applauds their fans after the match. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

In that spirit, an OBE for fighting gun and knife crime goes to Mark Prince, 49, whose son Kiyan was fatally stabbed outside his school aged 15 in May 2006, while 28-year-old Stephen Addison who set up boxing classes to channel young people’s energy away from crime is awarded the BEM.

The biannual honours list is released on the Queen's official birthday in June and at the end of each year.