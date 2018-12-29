Cook, Southgate and Kane honoured in UK New Year list
Britain has recognised its sporting stars in the Queen's New Year's honours list with a knighthood for cricketer Alastair Cook, and awards for Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, England soccer boss Gareth Southgate and his captain Harry Kane.
Former England captain Cook, 34, who retired from international cricket this year, was his country's most-capped test player and record test run scorer.
Welsh cyclist Thomas, 32, has won three world championships and two Olympic gold medals along with this year's Tour de France, while the honours for Southgate and Kane follow England's World Cup run in Russia this Summer in which the team finished fourth, their best result since victory in 1966.
FILE PHOTO: England's captain Alastair Cook holds up the ball after the first cricket test match against India finished in a draw at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England Jul 13, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown/File Photo
Two members of the team who rescued 12 junior footballers and their coach from a flooded cave in Thailand, Richard Stanton and John Volanthen, received the George Medal for gallantry.
A knighthood goes to writer Philip Pullman, whose books include the "His Dark Materials" trilogy, while "Gruffalo" children's author Julia Donaldson, 70, is awarded a CBE.
CBEs also go to Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti, 31, and actress Sophie Okonedo, 50.
The New Year's honours have been awarded since Queen Victoria's reign in the 19th century and aim to recognise not just well-known figures but those who have contributed to national life through often selfless and unsung contributions over many years.
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group Stage - Group B - FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - December 11, 2018 Tottenham's Harry Kane applauds their fans after the match. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo
The biannual honours list is released on the Queen's official birthday in June and at the end of each year.
