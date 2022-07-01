In age-old ritual, Mexican mayor weds alligator to secure abundance

San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa
obliged more than once during Thursday's wedding, bending down to plant his
lips on the small alligator's snout, which had been tied shut presumably to
avoid unwanted biting.
The ritual marriage likely dates back
centuries to pre-Hispanic times among Oaxaca state's Chontal and Huave
indigenous communities, like a prayer pleading for nature's bounty.
"We ask nature for enough rain, for
enough food, that we have fish in the river," said Sosa, mayor of the
small fishing village on Oaxaca's steamy Pacific coast.
Oaxaca, located in Mexico's poor south, is
arguably the country's richest in indigenous culture and home to many groups
that have stubbornly maintained their languages and traditions.
Mayor of San Pedro Huamelul marries a new crocodile each year, complying with ancient traditions. The Indian Express
The age-old ritual in San Pedro Huamelula,
now mixed with Catholic spirituality, involves dressing the alligator or caiman
in a white wedding dress plus other colourful garments.
The seven-year-old reptile, referred to as
a little princess, is believed to be a deity representing mother earth, and her
marriage to the local leader symbolises the joining of humans with the divine.
As trumpets blared and drums provided a
festive beat, locals carried the alligator bride in their arms through village
streets as men fanned it with their hats.
"It gives me so much happiness and
makes me proud of my roots," said Elia Edith Aguilar, known as the
godmother who organised the wedding.
She said that she feels privileged to be
entrusted with carrying out the ceremony, and noted she spent a lot of time
fretting over what the bride would wear.
"It's a very beautiful
tradition," she added with a smile.