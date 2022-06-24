Pandemic surge in gender violence met with 'vanishingly small' funds, says UN

The report
found that just 0.0002 percent of $26.7 trillion of donor funding worldwide
went towards ending gender-based violence that intensified during the first
year of lockdowns, as victims remained trapped at home with their abusers.
The UN had
during early outbreaks found shelters at capacity and helplines flooded by
reports of domestic violence, as well as cyberbullying, child marriages, sexual
harassment and sexual violence.
While few
countries put gender-based violence at the core of their response, the report
found that those with pre-existing public services were better able to handle
the surge.
More women
leaders correlated with stronger gender responses, the report found. However,
COVID-19 task forces were overwhelmingly male and a tenth failed to include a
single woman.
"Without
significant efforts to strengthen this infrastructure now, a gender-just
recovery will remain elusive," the report said, "and most countries
will remain ill-prepared for the next big shock."
Nearly half
of women surveyed by the UN last year said they had personally experienced
violence since the pandemic started or knew someone who had, and 70 percent
said they thought domestic violence had increased.
The report
found that women were now disproportionately more likely to be living in
extreme poverty, had less paid employment opportunities, and faced a bigger
burden of unpaid care work.
Less than a
third of 5,000 COVID-19 measures adopted globally had addressed the experience
of women and girls, it said.