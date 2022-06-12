Back to the land: Lebanese family turns to farming to survive crises

Like many families in crisis-plagued
Lebanon, Shreim turned to farming after the local pound began to slip in 2019,
making his construction work scarce and his grocery runs ever more costly.
"We couldn't work, so what did we do?
We turned to agriculture," the 42-year-old told Reuters in his home
village of Houla, near the border with Israel.
Food prices have jumped 11-fold since
Lebanon's crisis began, the World Food Programme says. Lebanese authorities
have incrementally increased an official price cap on loaves of the staple pita
bread and fears of a wheat shortage have grown since Russia's invasion of Ukraine
derailed grain shipments.
That crisis feels worlds away in Shreim's
humble home, where slices of melon picked from their garden glisten in the
afternoon sun and the kitchen is stocked with flatbread baked by his wife,
Khadija, using wheat from their land.
Their front patio and hallway have been
turned into a makeshift shop, where wooden stalls made by Khadija bear fat
watermelons and jars of freshly-pressed grape leaves.
Qassem Shreim, 42, walks out of a greenhouse in Bani Haiyyan village, southern Lebanon Jun 7, 2022. Reuters
"Self-suffiency starts at home. I used
to buy everything from the shops. Today all the vegetables I need are available
here," said Shreim.
NO GOING BACK
Over the last three years, his family has
planted everything from wheat and lentils to tiny eggplants and curled green
chilli peppers.
The plots are at a lower altitude, where
water is more plentiful, and regularly rotated to replenish nutrients in the
soil while maximising the number of harvests.
But Shreim wasn't born with green fingers:
he learned how to set up greenhouses by watching YouTube videos and has
gathered tips and tricks from other farmers.
Khadija, 39, has also relied on technology
to run the shop.
She sends daily grocery prices every
morning to the women of al-Houla through a WhatsApp messenger group by 9 am,
and they message back with their requests.
"They call me the mayor of the village
here, I know everyone," said Khadija.
For her, sustainability goes beyond
farming. She encourages customers to come with their own fabric bags to
minimise use of plastic bags and researches preserving techniques on YouTube.
Khadija Shreim, 39, stands near her vegetables and fruits stall at her makeshift shop as a customer buys cucumbers, at Shreim's home in Houla village, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon Jun 7, 2022. Reuters
"As the crisis worsens, I invent new
things. For example, I turned what I had remaining from the small eggplants
into jam. You wouldn't believe it - people would tell me 'what do you mean by
eggplant jam?' I couldn't keep up with orders," she said.
Still, Shreim's operation is not entirely
untouched by Lebanon's crisis.
Their home gets one hour of state-provided
electricity every day and another four hours from a private generator, which
limits how much water they can pump into their gardens.
Rains were plentiful last winter but Shreim
fears a drier winter this time around could wreak havoc on next year’s crops.
They have cut back on vitamins and some
pesticides for cost reasons. Before the crisis, farmers often trucked their
produce to Beirut, where they could sell at higher prices.
"Today, it's different - if I want to
take products down to Beirut's wholesale market for fruits and vegetables, and
assuming the car doesn't break down, the cost of fuel would be what I earn in
an entire season," Shreim said.
The tractor he uses to plough his fields
runs on diesel and he counts "every second" that he runs it.
But Shreim shrugged off such worries.
"I won't go back to my old job... I
want to continue. Farming has a future," he said.