Footage of women's beating sparks outrage in China

The graphic video, which has gone viral on China's Weibo
social media platform, shows a man approaching a table at a barbecue restaurant
and touching a woman around 2:40 am local time on Friday, then striking her
after she pushes him away.
In the ensuing brawl, a group of men are seeing brutally
attacking the woman and her dining partners. Local police said two women had
sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were being treated in hospital.
All nine suspects involved in the case had been arrested as of
Saturday afternoon and an investigation is under way, the local Public Security
Bureau said in a Weibo post.
Discussion of the assault dominated Chinese social media on
Saturday, taking up the top six places of Weibo's most-discussed topics. In a
brief online commentary, state television called for the suspects to be
severely punished.
But following other recent high-profile cases of the
mistreatment of women, a widely shared WeChat post on Saturday took issue with
the initial official framing of the assault as a simple act of violence.
"This happened in a society where violence against women
is rampant ... . To ignore and suppress the perspective of gender is to deny
the violence that people -- as women -- suffer," the anonymous post said.
China Women's News, published by the All-China Women's
Federation, said in a commentary on Saturday that "there can only, and
must only, be zero tolerance for such vicious cases of serious violations of
women's rights and interests."
In February, the plight of a woman in Feng county, in the
eastern province of Jiangsu, sparked a public outcry after she appeared chained
by the neck in a video on social media that went viral.