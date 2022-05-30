What happens when abortion is banned? Lessons from around the world

For years, the 27-year-old had been a victim of domestic
violence: her husband beat her routinely, denied her money to feed their three
children, and had sexual relationships with other women.
Ann - whose name has been changed to protect her children's
identity - did not want to bring another child into her world of violence and
poverty, one of her close friends told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
But in a country where access to abortion is tightly
restricted by law, and those who undergo the procedure are stigmatised, Ann was
forced to secretly obtain abortion pills from an unregistered pharmacist. Days
later, she was dead.
"I heard the screaming coming from her home in the middle
of the night and found her lying on the ground bleeding," said one of
Ann's friends who also lives in Korogocho, an informal settlement in northeast
Nairobi, asking not to be named.
"We took her to the hospital, but there was a long queue
and she died while we were waiting for treatment," the friend said.
With the US Supreme Court poised to overturn the landmark Roe
v Wade ruling that legalised abortion nationwide, campaigners for abortion
rights from Africa to Latin America are warning of the potentially devastating
consequences.
They say the conservative-majority court should consider the
impact of anti-abortion measures globally - from deaths like Ann's in Kenya and
women being wrongly jailed over miscarriages in El Salvador to the persecution
of abortion rights defenders in Poland.
"My message to the US Supreme Court judges is that they
will never end abortion. Women have had and always will have abortions
regardless of the law," said Evelyne Opondo, senior regional director for
Africa at the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR).
"All overturning the law will do is end safe abortions.
Women will turn to unsafe abortions like those done by quacks in backstreet
clinics and it will be the poor and marginalised who will be hit most."
Christian conservatives and many Republican officeholders have
long sought to overturn Roe v Wade, and numerous Republican-led states have
passed various abortion restrictions in defiance of the Roe precedent in recent
years.
BACKSTREET ABORTIONS
Around the world, abortion is completely banned in 26
countries including El Salvador, Honduras, Egypt, Madagascar and the
Philippines, according to CRR.
Another 50 nations only allow abortion when the woman's health
is at risk or in cases of rape or incest, the group says.
More than three-quarters of countries have some kind of legal
penalties related to abortion, which can include lengthy prison sentences or
hefty fines for people having or assisting with the procedure.
Health experts say such restrictions lead women and girls to
take desperate measures to end their unplanned pregnancies - from using coat
hangers or drinking bleach to visiting backstreet clinics run by untrained
practitioners.
Globally, more than 25 million unsafe abortions occur every
year, resulting in the deaths of about 39,000 women and girls and leading
millions more to be hospitalised with complications, according to the World
Health Organization (WHO).
Most of these deaths are among poor women living in
lower-income countries – with more than 60% of them in Africa and 30% in Asia,
it said.
In Kenya - where abortion is permitted only when the woman's
health or life is at risk and in cases of rape - more than 2,500 women and
girls die annually in unsafe abortions, amounting to seven deaths every day,
according to the CRR.
A ministry of health study shows almost half a million
abortions - most of which were unsafe - were conducted in Kenya in 2012, with
one in four women suffering complications such as high fever, sepsis, shock and
organ failure.
The study also found that women and girls seeking treatment
due to botched abortions placed an added burden on Kenya's public healthcare
system - costing an additional $5 million.
"All of the things we are seeing here in Kenya, they will
see in the US if the ruling is overturned," said Nelly Munyasia, executive
director of the Reproductive Health Network Kenya.
JAILED FOR MISCARRIAGES
In El Salvador, where abortion has been a crime since 1998
under all circumstances - even in cases of rape, incest, fetal anomalies or
when the woman's health is in danger - scores of women have been sent to jail
on abortion charges.
In 2008, Cinthia Rodriguez was eight months pregnant when she
went to hospital to seek emergency care after she had a stillbirth. Instead,
she was handcuffed to the hospital bed, arrested, convicted of aggravated
homicide, and sentenced to 30 years imprisonment.
"You're in mourning for the loss of your child and then
when you're charged with a crime that you didn't commit, it's really
hard," said Rodriguez, adding that she was labelled a "baby
killer" and was physically assaulted by other inmates.
She was released only after serving nearly 11 years.
Five other Latin American countries also have total abortion
bans, but El Salvador stands apart for its conviction rates and harsh jail
terms.
In the last two decades, more than 180 women have been jailed
for abortion-related crimes, says the Citizen Group for the Decriminalization
of Abortion, a nonprofit.
"Abortion shouldn't be criminalised," said
Rodriguez. "Every woman knows their own situation and the truth about what
they have gone through."
Campaigners said policies that outlaw or restrict access to
abortion have also resulted in high rates of teenage girls having to drop out
school due to unplanned pregnancies.
In some countries such as Tanzania and Sierra Leone, pregnant
girls and young mothers have even been banned from attending school in the
past.
The policies - which not only promote stigma and shame, but
also lead to harassment and discrimination - can impact others too, abortion
rights advocates say.
In many countries, sexual and reproductive health clinics as
well as women's rights campaigners are targeted by right-wing groups, members
of the public, and even by the authorities.
In Poland, where abortion is permitted only in cases of rape,
incest and threat to the woman's life, abortion rights campaigners also face
threats, persecution and jail terms of up to three years.
Marta Lempart, a 43-year-old lawyer and a leader of Strajk
Kobiet (Women's Strike) - a movement opposing tighter abortion restrictions,
said her actions in protest against Poland's abortion law had come at great
personal cost.
"I had to leave my home because my address was published
and there was at least one attempt on my life," Lempart said, adding that
she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of such
persecution.