Woman attacked at Bangladesh railway station for her outfit

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning and a video of it spread on social media on Thursday.

Stationmaster ATM Musa said the young woman along with two young men came to the station by a train from Dhaka around 11am.

Another woman started hurling offensive words towards the young woman from Dhaka for her dress. At one stage, the woman and some “unruly” young men launched an assault on the three travellers from Dhaka.

The victims took shelter in the stationmaster’s room and later left. The stationmaster could not say where they went.

Imayedul Jahedi, chief of the police camp at the station, said they were investigating the incident and the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

Police could not identify the victims or attackers.

In the video, a woman and some young men assault the young woman while one of his co-travellers tries to save her.

The young woman runs away and takes shelter in the stationmaster’s room with the help of others. Another person closes the gate.