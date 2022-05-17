In Europe's first, Spain aims to introduce paid menstrual leave

The minority
Socialist-led government hopes to guarantee access to abortion across Spain and
destigmatise menstrual health with the new bill.
"Today
we send an international message of support to all women who are fighting for
their sexual and reproductive rights," Equality Minister Irene Montero
told reporters.
"We
must guarantee that it is the women who decide what happens to their own
bodies."
If passed,
the new law will eliminate parental consent for women aged 16-17 who wish to
terminate their pregnancy, and remove the mandatory three-day reflection
period.
It also
includes paid leave for pregnant women from week 39 and guarantees the
distribution of free menstrual products in public institutions such as schools
and health centres.
The draft
law also states that surrogate pregnancy, which is illegal in Spain, is a form
of violence against women.
PUBLIC
HEARING
Spain's
abortion reform of 2010 allowed women to terminate unwanted pregnancies on
demand within 14 weeks, or up to 22 weeks in cases of severe foetal
abnormalities.
The draft
bill has provoked a debate in Spain about whether the paid menstrual leave rule
will help or hamper women in the workplace.
"It
will only create more conflict when deciding on whether to hire a woman or
not," said 21-year-old student Pablo Beltran Martin.
But actress
and singer Cristina Diaz, 28, said: "If a woman has a period that prevents
her from working I think it's great that she can ask for a few days off like
any person who has a health issue."
The bill
also addresses so-called conscientious objection, which allows doctors to
refuse to carry out abortions - a subject of heated debate between rights
groups and right-wing activists. State clinics must provide a willing
specialist, it says.
The draft
bill, which will go to a public hearing before another reading in the cabinet
and a vote in the lower house of parliament, is still months away from being
approved.
Marta Vigara
Garcia, 37, said she was pleased the new abortion law would facilitate access
When she
decided to terminate her pregnancy in 2018 after doctors told her the baby had
only a slim chance of surviving, she had difficulty getting doctors to perform
an abortion.
"They
told me that because the baby still had a heartbeat, they wouldn't do the
abortion," she said. "I had to handle it myself and go to a private
clinic."
The Spanish
government's move comes as thousands of abortion rights supporters rallied
across the United States on Saturday, angered by the prospect that the Supreme
Court may soon overturn the landmark Roe v Wade decision that legalised
abortion nationwide half a century ago.