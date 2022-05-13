Kids later than sooner. South Korean women freeze eggs as child-rearing costs surge

Lim Eun-young, a 34-year-old public
servant, says she is not ready to start a family due to the costs and as she
only began dating her boyfriend several months ago. But worried that her
biological clock is ticking, she had some of her eggs frozen in November.
Lim was one of about 1,200 unmarried single
women who underwent the procedure last year at CHA Medical Centre - a number
that has doubled over two years. CHA is South Korea's largest fertility clinic
chain with about 30% of the IVF market.
"It's a big relief and it gives me
peace of mind to know that I have healthy eggs frozen right here," she
said.
Freezing eggs to buy reproductive time is
an option increasingly explored by women worldwide. But in South Korea, which
has the dubious distinction of having one of the world's lowest fertility
rates, the dramatic jump in women using CHA's services throws into sharp relief
the economic burdens and social constraints leading to decisions to delay or
even forgo having children.
The fertility rate - the average number of
children born to a woman over her reproductive life - in South Korea was just
0.81 last year. That compares with an average rate of 1.59 for OECD countries
in 2020.
That's also despite enormous sums spent by
South Korean authorities on subsidies and perks for families with children. The
government budgeted 46.7 trillion won ($37 billion) last year to fund policies
aimed at tackling the country's low birth rate.
Much of the blame for South Korean
reticence to have children is laid on a highly competitive and expensive
education system that makes cram schools and private tutoring a fact of life
for most kids from a young age.
"We hear from married couples and
watch reality TV shows about how expensive it is to raise kids in terms of
education costs and everything, and all these worries translate to fewer
marriages and babies," said Lim.
Housing costs have also surged. An average
apartment in Seoul, for instance, costs an estimated 19 years of South Korea's
median annual household income, up from 11 years in 2017.
Cho So-Young, a 32-year-old nurse at CHA
who plans to freeze her eggs this coming July, is also keen to get to a better
place financially before having a child.
"If I get married now and give birth,
I can't give my baby the kind of environment I had when I grew up...I want
better housing, a better neighbourhood and better food to eat," she said.
But even when finances are less of a
consideration, being married is seen as a prerequisite to having children in
South Korea. Just 2% of births in South Korea occur out of wedlock compared to
an average of 41% for OECD countries.
In fact, while single South Korean women
are able to freeze their eggs, they can't legally proceed with a sperm donation
and the implanting of an embryo unless married - an issue thrust into the
spotlight by Sayuri Fujita, a Japanese celebrity and single mother based in
South Korea who had to go back to Japan for a sperm donation.
That needs to change, argues Jung Jae-hoon,
a social welfare studies professor at Seoul Women's University, noting
marriages in South Korea dropped to a record low of 192,500 last year. That's
down around 40% from a decade earlier. Even when looking at marriage levels in
2019 to discount the effect of the pandemic, the decline is still a huge 27%.
"The least the government can do is to
not get in the way of those out there who are willing to shoulder the financial
burden of having a baby," he said.
Even more worrying are the statistics
showing a sharp drop-off in willingness to have children at all.
Some 52% of South Koreans in their 20s
don't plan to have children when they get married, a massive jump from 29% in
2015, according to a survey conducted in 2020 by the country's gender and
family ministry.