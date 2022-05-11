Many Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up

The Taliban,
who swept back to power as the government collapsed, on Saturday ordered women
to cover their faces in public, a return to their past hardline rule and an
escalation of restrictions on girls and women that are causing anger at home
and abroad.
The consequences
of disobedience are aimed at a woman's closest male family member, ranging from
a warning to imprisonment.
The UN
Security Council will meet on Thursday to discuss the order and the United
States said it would increase pressure on the Taliban administration.
It was not
clear whether any men had yet faced consequences by Wednesday and Taliban
authorities said they would first focus on "encouraging" adherence.
In Kabul,
one of the more liberal areas of Afghanistan, there were indications that women
were pushing back.
At least two
protests took place this week, as demonstrators criticised growing attempts to
limit women from public life.
"We
want to be known as living creatures, we want to be known as human beings, not
slaves imprisoned in the corner of the house," one protester said.
A seller of
all-enveloping burqas in Kabul told Reuters in the days after the announcement
sellers had lifted prices around 30 percent, but they had since come back to
around 1,300 Afghanis ($15) as there was no increased demand.
"Most
women prefer to buy a hijab (a headscarf), not a burqa. A burqa is good
according to the Taliban, but it is the women's last choice," he said.
Reuters
spoke to two female doctors and a teacher - the few formal jobs still available
to women - who said that covering faces and wearing loose garments would
interfere with their work.
"We are
doctors, we do operations and we have to wash our hands up to our elbows,"
said a doctor, who declined to be identified for security reasons.
Outside the
capital there were some signs that Saturday's announcement was fuelling
stricter oversight of women's dress.
A doctor in
southeastern Afghanistan said Taliban officials had told her not to treat
female patients who did not have a male chaperone and were not fully covered.
A university
student in northern Afghanistan said university officials since Saturday were
becoming much stricter on dress code, telling her on Monday that her colourful
headscarf was unacceptable and she must wear all black.
Fahima, a
woman living in the western province of Herat, ran a business before the
Taliban took over but now must wait for her teenage son to come home from
school so she can leave the house with him just to buy groceries.
"I can
barely leave home," she said.