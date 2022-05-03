Australian gets 12 years for anti-gay killing of an American in 1988

In 1988, the American, Scott Johnson, 27, was a
graduate student in mathematics who had moved to Australia to be with his
partner. On Dec 8 of that year, Johnson met an Australian man, Scott White, at
a pub in Sydney, and the two went to an open cliff face frequented by gay men.
Johnson’s body was discovered at the bottom of the cliff two days later.
The original inquest into Johnson’s death ruled it a
suicide.
His brother Steve was sceptical. After he became aware
of a 2005 inquest into the deaths of three men from the same period under
similar circumstances, he hired an investigative journalist to look into his
brother’s death.
Former Australian officials have said the police at
that time were often hostile toward gay men and did not properly investigate
their deaths.
Steve Johnson successfully petitioned for a second
inquest in 2012, which overturned the suicide ruling and recommended that the
police reinvestigate the case.
A third inquest was conducted in 2017, which concluded
that Johnson was the victim of an anti-gay hate crime and fell off the cliff as
a result of actual or threatened violence. After a three-year investigation by
the New South Wales police, White was charged with murder in May 2020.
White originally pleaded not guilty, but in January he
unexpectedly changed his plea.
Justice Helen Wilson, a Supreme Court judge in the
state of New South Wales who delivered the sentence, said she took into account
a number of factors. Among them: White’s personal circumstances, including the
fact that he had subsequently been law-abiding and was cognitively impaired.
White, 51, will have to serve at least eight years and
three months in jail before being eligible for parole.
Many members of the victim’s family attended the
sentencing in person. Steve Johnson, a tech entrepreneur who had spent decades
bringing attention to his brother’s death, said it gave them peace.
“I think all of us can now feel like we’ve brought
this to a conclusion — my brother’s killer is behind bars for a good long
time,” he said.
Between 1970 and 2010, at least 88 members of the gay
community were killed by various local gangs. Police investigations into these
deaths continue, and last November the New South Wales government announced an
inquiry into them, with details to be announced shortly.
