Harvard sets up $100 million endowment fund for slavery reparations

The email
from Harvard President Lawrence Bacow included a link to a 100-page report by
his university’s 14-member Committee on Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery. The
panel was chaired by Tomiko Brown-Nagin, a legal historian and constitutional
law expert who is dean of Harvard's interdisciplinary Radcliffe Institute for
Advanced Study. The email and the report were released to Reuters.
The move
comes amid a wider conversation about redressing the impacts of centuries of
slavery, discrimination and racism. Some people have called for financial or
other reparations.
The report
laid out a history of slaves toiling on the campus and of the university
benefiting from the slave trade and industries linked to slavery after slavery
was outlawed in Massachusetts in 1783 - 147 years after Harvard’s founding. The
report also documents Harvard excluding Black students and its scholars
advocating racism.
While
Harvard had notable figures among abolitionists and in the civil rights
movement, the report said, “the nation’s oldest institution of higher education
... helped to perpetuate the era’s racial oppression and exploitation.”
The report's
authors recommended offering descendants of people enslaved at Harvard
educational and other support so they “can recover their histories, tell their
stories, and pursue empowering knowledge.”
Other
recommendations included that the Ivy League school fund summer programs to
bring students and faculty from long underfunded historically Black colleges and
universities to Harvard, and to send Harvard students and faculty to the
institutions known as HBCUs, such as Howard University.
In his
email, Harvard President Bacow said a committee would explore transforming the
recommendations into action and that a university governing board had
authorized $100 million for implementation, with some of the funds held in an
endowment.
"Slavery
and its legacy have been a part of American life for more than 400 years,"
Bacow wrote. "The work of further redressing its persistent effects will
require our sustained and ambitious efforts for years to come."
Other US
institutions of higher learning have created funds in recent years to address
legacies of slavery. A law enacted in Virginia last year requires five public
state universities to create scholarships for descendants of people enslaved by
the institutions.