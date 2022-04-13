What’s happening with abortion legislation in states across the US

The measure, Senate Bill 612, which takes effect in August,
allows for an exception only “to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical
emergency.”
The bill’s enactment comes after Oklahoma became a haven for
Texans seeking abortions after Texas enacted a ban on most procedures last
fall, the most far-reaching abortion restrictions to go into effect since the
Supreme Court’s 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade. It also comes as the Supreme Court
prepares to rule this year on a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade.
Here are answers to some common questions about the
legislation nationwide:
WHICH STATES HAVE INTRODUCED LEGISLATION BANNING ABORTION?
Near-total abortion bans have been introduced in 30 states
this year, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that
supports abortion rights. Bans have passed at least one legislative chamber in
seven states: Arizona, Idaho, Wyoming, Florida, Kentucky, Oklahoma and West
Virginia. They have been enacted in four of those states: Oklahoma, Arizona,
Idaho, and Wyoming.
“What we’re seeing right now is the buildup of decades where
state legislatures have been adopting restriction after restriction, and now
they’re moving to adopt ban after ban,” said Elizabeth Nash, state policy
analyst for the Guttmacher Institute. She said the legislation reflects the
efforts of increasingly conservative state legislatures moving to take
advantage of rightward shifts in the courts.
Several states already have so-called trigger bans, which
will make abortion illegal if Roe is overturned or scaled back. All of the
legislation proposed so far is likely to be enacted, Nash said. But some efforts
may face court challenges: In Idaho, for example, an abortion ban modeled on
that of Texas was set to take effect Apr 22, but was temporarily blocked by the
Idaho Supreme Court Friday. Planned Parenthood said Tuesday that it would
“challenge any abortion ban enacted in Oklahoma.”
Even as they pass more far-reaching bans, states have not
let up passing other restrictions, including waiting periods and parental
consent laws. On Tuesday, a judge in Florida allowed a 24-hour waiting period
that abortion rights groups had spent seven years attempting to block.
WHICH STATES HAVE REINFORCED THEIR SUPPORT FOR ABORTION?
With Roe v. Wade’s future unclear, many states are pushing
legislation that protects the right to an abortion. Some 30 states and the
District of Columbia are considering measures that protect and expand access to
abortion, according to Nash. Laws that protect the right to an abortion already
exist in at least 16 states and the District of Columbia.
Some states have gone further: Lawmakers in Vermont voted in
February to move forward on an amendment to the state constitution that would
guarantee the right to an abortion.
A sweeping package of bills in California seeks to make the
state a “refuge” for women seeking abortions. The bills would make it easier
for clients to access abortion services and for providers to be paid.
A proposal released late last year with the backing of Gov.
Gavin Newsom and the leaders of California’s two legislative chambers calls for
increasing funding for abortion providers, reducing administrative barriers to
accessing abortions and strengthening legal protections for abortion patients.
In March, Newsom, a Democrat, signed legislation to eliminate out-of-pocket
costs for abortion services.
WHAT IS A ‘NEAR-TOTAL’ BAN? WHAT DOES IT MEAN IN PRACTICE?
A “near-total” ban typically refers to a law that restricts
abortions except in cases when a patient’s life is in danger, Nash said.
Lawmakers are considering two major types of near-total bans. One is a ban
modeled on that of Texas, which deputizes private citizens to bring a lawsuit
against anyone who performs an abortion or “aids and abets” a procedure. The
Texas law bars abortions once cardiac activity is detected in the embryo; such
activity typically occurs around the sixth week of pregnancy, before many are
even aware they are pregnant.
A bill heading to the floor of the Senate in Oklahoma would
go further, enabling citizens to attempt to enforce a ban on any abortion
occurring after fertilization. That law would take effect immediately.
Other states are considering 15-week bans. These do not
constitute “near-total” bans but are still a significant rollback of Roe, which
protects the right to an abortion until a fetus is viable outside the womb,
usually considered around 23 weeks.
IN WHICH STATES DO THE MOST ABORTIONS OCCUR?
According to a 2017 census of abortion providers conducted
by the Guttmacher Institute, the state with the largest share of abortions in
the United States was California, with 15.4%; New York was second, with 12.2%;
and Florida was third, with 8.2%.
Those are three of the four most-populated states, along
with Texas.
What ratio of abortions are performed surgically, as
compared with those done medically with a combination of pills?
Abortion bans apply to both surgical abortions and medical
abortions, which are done using a two-drug combination of mifepristone and
misoprostol. Medical abortions accounted for over half of all abortions in the
United States in 2020, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
Additional bans on the use of medical abortion pills have
been proposed in at least eight states this year and have passed at least one
chamber in both South Dakota and Wyoming. Bans on the delivery of medical
abortion pills have been proposed in at least seven states this year and passed
in at least one chamber in both Georgia and Kentucky.
