Yes, lynching is still a thing in the US

Till was just 14 years old. He was visiting from Chicago. He
had been accused of whistling at, flirting with or touching a white woman.
It was 2 o’clock on a Sunday morning. The men barged into
the house, entered the room where Till slept, shined the flashlight in his face
and asked, “You the niggah that did the talking down at Money?”
They forced the boy to get dressed, put him in a car and
rode off with him, this over the pleadings of his uncle and aunt. One of the
men asked the uncle how old he was. “Sixty-four,” the uncle answered. “Well,”
the man responded, “if you know any of us here tonight, then you will never
live to get to be 65.”
After hours of driving and just before daybreak, the men
took Till to a tool shed and began to pistol-whip him. But, as one of the men
would tell Look magazine the next year, Till was still defiant, yelling at one
point: “You bastards, I’m not afraid of you. I’m as good as you are. I’ve ‘had’
white women. My grandmother was a white woman.”
(It is important to remember that these men are killers, and
their word is suspect. The confession, and what it projects onto the Black boy
they killed, must be viewed with caution and in context.)
The man told the magazine that he liked Black people (he
used a slur, of course), as long as they were “in their place.” And as long as
he lived and could, he said, he was going to keep them in their place. So when
he heard Till “throw that poison at me” about white women, “I just made up my
mind. ‘Chicago boy,’ I said, ‘I’m tired of ’em sending your kind down here to
stir up trouble. Goddam you, I’m going to make an example of you — just so everybody
can know how me and my folks stand.’”
They forced the boy back in the car and drove him to a
cotton ginning factory in another town. The sun had risen by the time they
arrived. They stole the fan of a cotton gin, loaded it in the car and drove
away.
They parked at a spot near the Tallahatchie River. They
forced the boy to remove the heavy cotton gin fan from the car and to strip
naked. They then shot him in the right side of his face, near his ear.
The boy dropped to the ground. The men tied his body with
barbed wire to the cotton gin fan and pushed it into the river.
Three days later, Till’s body — bloated and disfigured — was
fished out of the river several miles downstream.
Local authorities sent the boy’s body back to his mother,
Mamie Till, in Chicago in a coffin that was nailed shut. She demanded that it
be opened. The body reeked because it had already started to decompose. As his
mother later recounted viewing the body for the first time:
“I saw that his tongue was choked out. I noticed that the
right eye was lying on midway his cheek, I noticed that his nose had been
broken like somebody took a meat chopper and chopped his nose in several
places. As I kept looking, I saw a hole, which I presumed was a bullet hole and
I could look through that hole and see daylight on the other side.”
Emmett Till had been lynched, without question, but there
had been no mob that did the deed and there had been no hanging. There was a
beating and shooting and heinous disposal of the body.
Both men were acquitted of murder, by the way.
Lynching was never only about hanging. It was about a motive
and means of injury and death, and lynchings have always needed specific
legislation to make them punishable. Finally, on Tuesday, after 100 years of
failed efforts on the part of liberal legislators to get such provisions
written into law, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act,
which makes lynching a federal hate crime punishable by up to 30 years in
prison.
The wording of the bill doesn’t specify hanging, but instead
defines a lynching as a hate crime that results in death or serious bodily
injury.
Still, some Americans continue to demonstrate a fundamental
ignorance about lynching. Take Fox News’ Jesse Watters, who asked why a hate
crimes bill is a priority now, saying, “nobody has been lynched in America in
decades.” This is patently false.
Ahmaud Arbery was lynched in 2020 when two men, joined by a
third, chased him down while he was jogging, killed him in the street in broad
daylight and stood over his body, not rendering aid, as he bled out.
You could also argue that George Floyd was lynched, a few
months later, when officers held him down and Officer Derek Chauvin pressed the
life out of him on a public street. In fact, I think that you could make a
strong case that several high-profile police killings were in fact lynchings.
And who would debate that James Byrd Jr was lynched in 1998
when three white men took him to the woods, beat him, urinated on him, tied his
ankles to the back of their truck and dragged his body for three miles, the
pavement sanding away at his flesh. An autopsy found that he most likely died
only when he was decapitated by a culvert about halfway through the dragging.
I, too, wish that lynching was only an ugly feature of
America’s past, but sadly that simply isn’t the case. Lynching is still a
thing.
