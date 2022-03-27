Afghanistan's Taliban ban women from flying without male chaperone

The move
comes after the Taliban backtracked on their previous commitment to open high
schools to girls, a u-turn that shocked many Afghans and drew condemnation from
humanitarian agencies and foreign governments.
The United
States on Friday cancelled planned meetings with Taliban officials on key
economic issues due to its decision on Wednesday.
The sources,
who are not being named for security reasons, said that the Ministry for the
Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice sent airlines a letter on
Saturday informing of them of the new restrictions.
They added
that unaccompanied women who had already booked tickets would be allowed to
travel on Sunday and Monday. Some women with tickets had been turned away at
Kabul's airport on Saturday, they said.
Spokespeople
for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice and
the Ministry of Culture and Information did not immediately respond to request
for comment.
A Taliban
administration spokesman had previously said that women travelling abroad for
study should be accompanied by a male relative.
The Taliban
say they have changed since their previous rule from 1996 to 2001 in which they
barred women from education, work or leaving the house without a male relative.
They say they are allowing women their rights in accordance with Islamic law
and Afghan culture.
However, the
closure of high schools along with some restrictions on women in work and the
requirement that women have a chaperone for long-distance travel has drawn
criticism from many Afghan women and rights groups.
It was not
immediately clear whether the restrictions on air travel would allow any
exemptions, for example in emergencies or for women with no living male
relatives in the country and whether it applied to foreigners or women with
dual citizenship.
The
international community has so far not officially recognised the Taliban
administration and enforcement of sanctions has crippled the country's banking
sector which combined with slashed development funding has plunged the country
into a humanitarian crisis.