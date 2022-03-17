Ukraine’s national anthem reverberates around the world

Known by its opening line, “Ukraine’s glory has not
perished,” the anthem is being heard daily in Ukraine too, played by military
bands in the middle of bomb-damaged cities, sung tearfully by women sweeping up
debris in their homes and, on Saturday, in a vital open-air performance by an
opera company in the port city of Odesa, despite fears of an imminent Russian
bombing campaign.
On Monday night, the anthem shook the Metropolitan
Opera House in New York, whose white travertine exterior was draped in an
enormous Ukrainian flag and bathed in blue-and-yellow lights for its “Concert
for Ukraine.”
Alyona Alyona, one of Ukraine’s biggest rappers, said
in a Skype interview from her home in Baryshivka, a town east of Kyiv, that she
was hearing the anthem about “20 times a day” on Ukrainian TV, where it was
being used to rally the country. She had contributed to a compilation of the
country’s music stars singing it, she added. “This song has a very big
meaning,” she said.
Even in Russia, Ukraine’s anthem has been heard, with
some anti-war protesters in Moscow having been filmed defiantly singing it
while being arrested.
Paul Kubicek, a political scientist at Oakland
University in Michigan who has written extensively about Ukraine, said the
anthem was penned in the 1860s when much of what is today Ukraine was part of
the Russian empire. It was “a time of cultural awakening,” Kubicek said, with
elites looking to “revive and celebrate a Ukrainian heritage that was at risk
of being lost to a process of Russification.”
Those elites included Pavlo Chubynsky, an ethnologist
and poet, who in 1862 wrote the lyrics after being inspired by patriotic songs
from Serbia and Poland. The following year, a composer and priest, Mykhailo
Verbytsky, set Chubynsky’s words to music.
Rory Finnin, a professor of Ukrainian studies at the
University of Cambridge in England, said Chubynsky’s song was one of a host of
texts that worried Russian authorities around that time. In 1863, they began
censoring almost all Ukrainian publications, Finnin said. Soon, Chubynsky was
expelled from the country “for disturbing the minds” of the public, Finnin
added.
The Russian empire’s efforts to quash Ukrainian
identity didn’t meet with much success. After World War I, Chubynsky’s song was
briefly made Ukraine’s anthem (in 1918, The New York Times published its
lyrics) until the country was absorbed into the Soviet Union. Soviet
authorities later gave Ukraine a new anthem, claiming the country had “found
happiness in the Soviet Union.”
It was only after the Soviet Union collapsed that
Chubynsky and Verbytsky’s work returned as the national anthem, and it has been
a vital part of Ukrainian life ever since. In 2013 and 2014, it was sung hourly
in Kyiv’s Maidan Square at protests against President Viktor Yanukovych’s push
to make the country closer to Russia. Finnin said he was present at some of
those protests, and the anthem “was almost used for counting time.”
Now, the anthem’s being used to inspire once more,
within the country and abroad. Below are some of the more notable international
performances from the past two weeks:
Emanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos and Yo-Yo Ma
To open a recent performance at the Kennedy Center in
Washington, Greek violinist Leonidas Kavakos said he wanted to play Ukraine’s
anthem as a sign of “respect and solidarity” with the country. What starts as a
gentle, almost brittle, rendition soon brings out the melody’s power.
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus, conducted
by Yannick Nézet-Séguin
When the Met performed the anthem before the opening
night of its new production of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Don Carlos,” Vladyslav
Buialskyi, a Ukrainian bass-baritone who has family in Ukraine he’s continually
messaging to check their safety, stood at the centre of the stage, his hand
firmly over his heart. The entire audience quickly got to its feet. On Monday,
Buialskyi sang the anthem again at the Met’s gala in support of Ukraine.
THE ORCHESTRE DE PARIS, CONDUCTED BY MARIN ALSOP
Marin Alsop appeared intense as she conducted the
Orchestra de Paris in the anthem earlier this month, and with players standing
to perform, she gave the anthem verve and power.
IN CONCERT HALLS ACROSS EUROPE
As well as the above standout performances, the anthem
has filled concert halls in the Netherlands, Britain, Poland, France, Germany
and other nations across Europe.
