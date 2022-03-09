Soldiers defending Ukraine's Odessa give flowers for Women's Day

"I bought flowers, oddly enough, for my
mother-in-law and my wife to congratulate them on March 8," said Yuriy, a
reservist in Ukraine's Territorial Defence forces, speaking by a street stall
selling pots of brightly coloured hyacinths and cyclamen, and bunches of
tulips.
"War or no war, our women need to be
protected, loved and respected."
Odessa is home to one million people and its
port is crucial to Ukraine's economy. Locals have been filling bags with sand
on the beach to build barriers in the historic city and taking part in weapons
training, amid mounting dread of an attack as Russian forces move through
Ukraine.
Pentagon officials said on Monday that the
city of Kherson, some 145 km (90 miles) east of Odessa, has been taken by
Russian troops and Ukraine Maritime Administration officials said heavy
fighting has reached the town of Mykolaiv, between Odessa and Kherson.
Soldier Dmitriy clutched pink and yellow
tulips which he had bought his fellow female soldiers.
"They [women] also serve (in the army),
they also protect our country, they also help us, they bring positivity... we
must always remember them."
International Women's Day aims to recognise
the achievements of women and highlight the campaign for gender equality. It
has a long tradition in eastern European countries and across the former Soviet
Union, where men often mark the day by buying flowers or gifts for women.
Flower vendor Alena tied a bouquet of blue and
yellow tulips, the national colours of Ukraine.
"I made it for peace, for peace
everywhere," she said.