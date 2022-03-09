bdnews24.com is biased, biased towards women: Editor-in-Chief Khalidi

He made the remarks on Tuesday as the
first internet newspaper of Bangladesh celebrated International Women’s Day
through an event.
The campaign theme for International
Women's Day 2022 is #BreakTheBias. It has been celebrated this year with the
slogan - gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.
But Khalidi said he did not like the
theme “Break the bias”.
“We are biased, biased towards women.
And we will continue to be biased towards women,” he said.
“We have been more than biased towards
women and will continue to be biased towards women.”
He cut a cake with his colleagues to
mark the day. The female workers wore purple dresses that signify justice and
dignity. They also took selfies to remember the celebrations.
Khalidi said other news publishers
follow bdnews24.com’s standards of accuracy and editing, and they should also
follow his organisation for gender equality.
“Here we are not female or male
journalists. We work and learn as media workers. So we don’t discriminate
ourselves as men or women,” said Ireen Sultana, moderator of blog.bdnews24.com,
a platform for citizen journalists.