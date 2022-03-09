bdnews24.com is biased, biased towards women: Editor-in-Chief Khalidi

He made the remarks on Tuesday as the first internet newspaper of Bangladesh celebrated International Women’s Day through an event.

The campaign theme for International Women's Day 2022 is #BreakTheBias. It has been celebrated this year with the slogan - gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.

But Khalidi said he did not like the theme “Break the bias”.

“We are biased, biased towards women. And we will continue to be biased towards women,” he said.

He cut a cake with his colleagues to mark the day. The female workers wore purple dresses that signify justice and dignity. They also took selfies to remember the celebrations.

Khalidi said other news publishers follow bdnews24.com’s standards of accuracy and editing, and they should also follow his organisation for gender equality.

“Here we are not female or male journalists. We work and learn as media workers. So we don’t discriminate ourselves as men or women,” said Ireen Sultana, moderator of blog.bdnews24.com, a platform for citizen journalists.

