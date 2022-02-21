After trucker protest, Canada grapples with a question: was it a blip, or something bigger?

Was the
occupation an aberration, or was it the beginning of a more fundamental shift
in the country’s political landscape? Did their chaotic blockade alienate the
public so much that the movement has no shot at a future, or did it form the
base for a lasting political organisation?
“There is a
worry, and it’s been expressed in all kinds of ways, that this protest movement
will become something much more significant and much more sustained,” said
Wesley Wark, a senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance
Innovation, a Canadian public policy group. “It was given terrific oxygen to
spread its message.”
The moment
is uniquely tied to the pandemic: Protesters demanded an end to all government
pandemic measures. But it is also part of a broader trend.
Social media
was a driving force behind street protests of the past decade or so, uniting
multitudes in occupations from Zuccotti Park in New York to Gezi Park in
Istanbul. But research has shown that such movements often have a tough time
converting their energy into real change.
By Sunday
afternoon, streets in Ottawa that had been clogged with trucks, makeshift
canteens and noisy protesters were largely empty except for police vehicles. A
swath of downtown had been fenced off. A protester compound that had occupied a
baseball stadium’s parking lot had been cleared — although about two dozen
heavy trucks and a cluster of other vehicles reconvened about 100 kilometers
outside the city.
During their
three-week occupation, much about the protests alienated Canadians. At a border
blockade in Alberta, police seized a large cache of weapons and charged four
protesters with conspiring to murder police officers.
But
demonstrators also saw much of the disruption they caused as a tactical
victory.
One
contingent in Windsor, Ontario, blocked a key bridge between Canada and the
United States for a week, forcing auto plants to scale back production and
disrupting about $300 million a day in trade.
From the
beginning, they caught law enforcement flat-footed. Some truckers said in
interviews that they were surprised at being allowed to stay in the first
place, and the city’s police chief resigned in response to the public anger
over the sluggish pace at which authorities moved to dislodge them.
The breakup
of the demonstration came after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has cast
himself as a champion of human rights, invoked an emergency measure that gave
the police the ability to seize the protesters’ vehicles and allowed banks to
freeze their accounts. Trudeau’s decision prompted legal action to quash the
order from the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, which called it
“unconstitutional.”
The leader
of the Conservative Party, Erin O’Toole, had tilted increasingly toward the
center, but was forced out and temporarily replaced by a full-throated
supporter of the protests. And Doug Ford, Ontario’s premier, lifted the proof
of vaccination requirement and capacity limits for businesses slightly earlier
than planned.
Neither move
was directly tied to the occupation — Ford explicitly said he was not
responding to protesters’ demands but to the public health trends — but both
were celebrated as wins by the occupiers.
Perhaps most
consequentially, under the eye of ubiquitous television cameras and
livestreaming cellphones, the protests dominated the airwaves for weeks and
generated conversation about coronavirus restrictions.
“The big
lesson in all of this is everybody’s learned that we’re not actually
powerless,” B.J. Dichter, an official spokesperson for the convoy, said in an
online discussion among supporters last week. Much has “happened as a result of
all these people coming together,” he said.
But the
demonstrators haven’t actually channeled the energy built up over weeks into a
clear political force, experts said.
Maxime
Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada, a right-wing group that
has no seats in Parliament, showed up to the protests — but he didn’t attract
much more attention than any other speaker.
And although
there were pockets of sympathy for the protesters’ frustration with pandemic
rules, the bulk of Canadians resented their tactics and wanted them to go home,
surveys show. In Ottawa, residents were angry that the authorities took so long
to act.
“This thing
was a truly fringe movement that got lucky, in my view, in terms of failures of
policing,” Wark said. “I think this has been an extraordinary moment and flash
in the pan.”
There were
elements of right-wing extremism tied to the protests around the country, where
Confederate, QAnon and Trump flags had cropped up. Conspiracy theorists could
be found milling about Parliament, too: people who believed big Pharma created
the coronavirus in order to make money on vaccines or that QR codes allow the
government to police our thoughts.
But the
protests drew in thousands of people on some weekends, many of them just
frustrated Canadians who didn’t want to be forced to get a vaccine or were just
fed up with the pandemic and its restrictions. The majority of the more than $8
million donated to the truckers through GiveSendGo came from Canada, a data
leak showed.
Trucker
after trucker said this was his or her first protest. Michael Johnson, 53,
parked his fire-engine-red truck in front of Parliament after his son suggested
they drive in with the convoy. He stayed there until the very end.
“When we
turned our headlights toward Ottawa, I don’t think any of us knew what we were
driving into,” Johnson said. “I didn’t realize how bad it was until I got
here.”
Johnson
never got vaccinated and didn’t have to — hauling scrap metal around northern
Ontario doesn’t require crossing the border. And he said he recently became a
supporter of the right-wing People’s Party of Canada. But he believes the
coronavirus is real and when people knocked on the door of his cab to talk
about conspiracy theories, he refused to engage.
“That’s not
why I’m here,” he said. “It’s a distraction.”
Every 10
minutes or so, someone stopped by to drop off money, give him a hug, or thank
him.
Johnson has
heard stories of people who lost their jobs because they don’t want to get
vaccinated. His cab is plastered with appreciation letters from people who have
told him that the movement made them feel, for once, that they weren’t crazy or
alone.
“Telling
people you either get this or you lose your jobs or you can’t go to places —
it’s segregation,” Johnson said.
Carmen
Celestini, a postdoctoral fellow at the Disinformation Project at Simon Fraser
University in Burnaby, British Columbia, said that kind of protester, “the
genuine people who are anti-vaccine,” has been overlooked throughout the
occupation.
“Their
voices have been ignored in much of this,” Celestini said, adding that,
“because we keep shoving that underneath name-calling and not engaging, it’s
going to fester.”
Johnson’s
truck is the most valuable thing that he owns, and it is his livelihood. The
risk of losing it left him anxious. When the police started closing in, his
uncle and aunt begged him to go home.
“The realisation
of what I might lose from all this,” he said, “that’s scary.” There was a part
of him that wanted the stakeout to just end. But he refused to pack up early.
“I’m too far
in now,” he said, “If we show fear, everyone else will lose momentum.”
On Saturday,
police finally reached his door. A man walked up to shake his hand through the
window one more time. Johnson walked out with his hands in the air, surrendering
himself and his truck to the authorities. A crush of supporters let out a
cheer. “We love you,” several people yelled.
Johnson was
forced out of the protest along with everyone else gathered in front of
Parliament. But he vowed to keep fighting.
“Now,” he
said, “they’ve woken me up.”
© 2022 The
New York Times Company