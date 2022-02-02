Passport to acceptance? LGBTQ+ travellers wary about gender-neutral IDs

While more than a dozen countries have
introduced gender-neutral travel documents, some non-binary and transgender
people are reluctant to use them because they fear facing discrimination or
bureaucratic hurdles when travelling abroad.
"I have yet to go and get my master's
degree and hopefully travel through the world, and that's not something I think
I can do ... if I have an 'X' on my passport. At least I can't do it really
safely," said Proppe, 23, who studies astrophysics.
"I plan on getting the marker when I'm
older and when the world is hopefully more generally friendlier towards
non-binary people," the student added.
LGBTQ+ rights campaigners have applauded moves
by governments from Iceland to the United States to issue gender-neutral
passports amid growing awareness and acceptance of diverse gender identities
and intersex people.
Fulfilling a campaign promise by President Joe
Biden, the United States issued its first "X" passport last year to
Dana Zzyym, who is non-binary and intersex - born with atypical sex
characteristics.
It joined nations including Australia, New
Zealand, Pakistan and India in offering "X" or other third gender
options.
But several trans and non-binary people in
countries that allow them to have a gender-neutral passport said they worried
the designation could draw unwanted attention from immigration officials, or
make it difficult to book air tickets.
"For a lot of trans people, and
definitely including me, people look at me and they see difference, and so then
that means I need to have extra security checks," said Alex, a trans New
Zealander who uses they/them pronouns.
"I didn't want to put 'X' on my passport
because I thought that might also add to people thinking there's something
different happening with me and security-checking me extra," Alex, asking
to use a pseudonym, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from
Wellington.
New Zealand has issued passports with
"-" in the gender field from as early as 1982, when one was granted
to Carmen Rupe, a drag performer and trans rights activist, according to a
government spokesperson.
This was changed to an "X" in 2005,
and seven years later the country scrapped medical and legal requirements,
issuing the passports to anyone who made a statutory declaration.
EMPLOYMENT PROSPECTS
In South Asia, a major source of migrant
labour to the Gulf, some trans and non-binary people fear a gender-neutral
passport could stop them from being able to go to the socially conservative
region for work, campaigners said.
"This is a painful situation," said
Pinky Gurung of Nepalese gay rights group Blue Diamond Society, which gives
travel advice and assistance to LGBTQ+ migrant workers.
Nepal issues identity documents marked with an
"O" for "other", an umbrella category for LGBTQ+ and
intersex people.
Similarly in India, most official documents,
including passports and the national identity card Aadhaar, offer three gender
markers: male, female and transgender, with the letter "T" on
passports.
The "T" covers non-binary, intersex
and trans people, including hijras, a trans community who are known as khwaja
siras in neighbouring Pakistan and have a long history in South Asia.
Having their identities officially recognised
in India and Pakistan was seen by many hijra and khwaja sira campaigners as a
crucial victory, but not all are in a hurry to adopt the third gender
designation.
Pakistani trans activist Zehrish Khanzadi has
kept "M" on her passport and ID card.
"That would mean I will have to get my
school and college certificates and everything else changed, too," said
Khanzadi, adding that third gender documents might make it impossible for her
go to Saudi Arabia for the annual haj pilgrimage.
Saudi Arabia's embassy in Pakistan did not
reply to a request for comment.
Olivia Hunt of the National Center for
Transgender Equality, a US trans rights advocacy group, acknowledged both the
importance and potential pitfalls of gender-neutral IDs and passports.
"(It) can be a powerful statement of
identity ... (but) you do have to balance the risk versus the reward,"
Hunt said.
'BAD SYSTEM'
In response to calls for businesses to
recognise diversity of gender identity, several leading airlines have also
pledged to add non-binary gender options on their booking forms.
US carriers Delta, United and American
Airlines, as well as British Airways and Air New Zealand, said in 2019 they
would be adding alternatives to male or female for customers.
So far, only United and American Airlines have
added choices beyond "M" and "F", according to a Thomson
Reuters Foundation review of airline websites. Air New Zealand allows the
gender-neutral title "Mx".
A Delta spokesperson said by email that it is
introducing "a non-binary gender option" this year.
While such moves have been hailed as a sign of
growing recognition, some LGBTQ+ activists think their ultimate goal should be
the removal of gender categories from identity documents, booking forms and
other travel papers.
"As time goes on, we're more and more
starting to recognise bad systems and that the binary sex system doesn't really
work," said Alex, the New Zealander.
In India's financial hub of Mumbai, non-binary
pastry chef Rubani Singh, 19, began to suffer anxiety due to the persistence of
male-female security lines everywhere from malls and cinemas to airports.
"They ask you for (your gender) for no
reason at all when it doesn't even matter," Singh said.
"What are the airlines going to do by
knowing your gender? There is no reason to it. But it's still there and you are
forced to choose."