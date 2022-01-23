‘Why Was I Born a Girl?’ An Afghan poem inspires US students

From her despair, a poem emerged: “Why Was I
Born a Girl?”
“I wish I was a boy because being a girl has
no value,” Mohebi wrote. Afghan men “shout and scream: Why should a girl study?
Why should a girl work? Why should a girl live free?”
Mohebi's poem found its way to Timothy
Stiven’s Advanced Placement history class at Canyon Crest Academy, a public
high school 8,000 miles away in San Diego. It was relayed via Zoom calls
between Canyon Crest and Mawoud, a tutoring centre that Mohebi attends in
Kabul, where girls sit in class with boys and men teach girls — testing the
limits of Taliban forbearance.
Periodic Zoom sessions between the Afghan and
American students have opened a window to the world for girls at Mawoud,
hardening their resolve to pursue their educations against daunting odds. The
calls have also revealed the harsh contours of Taliban rule for the California
students, opening their eyes to the repression of fellow high schoolers halfway
around the world.
“If I was a 10th as courageous as these girls
are, I would be a lion. They are my heroes,” Diana Reid, a Canyon Crest
student, wrote after a Zoom call this month in which Afghan girls described
navigating bombing threats and Taliban interference.
For the Afghans, the Zoom sessions have been a
fun novelty, and a reminder that some Americans still care about Afghans five
months after US troops withdrew in chaos and the US-backed government and
military collapsed.
“We are so happy we are not alone in this
world,” Najibullah Yousefi, Mawoud’s principal, told the San Diego students via
Zoom. “There are some beautiful minds on the other side of the world who are
concerned about us.”
The Zoom calls were arranged in April by
Stiven and Yousefi. An early topic of discussion was Mohebi's poetry,
translated by Emily Khossravia, a Canyon Crest student, and published in the
school magazine. “Why Was I Born a Girl?” prompted an in-depth education in
Afghan realities for the American students.
The class has learned that Afghan students
risk their lives just by walking through the tutoring centre’s fortified gates.
Mawoud’s previous location was levelled by a suicide bombing that killed 40
students in 2018. The school’s new building, tucked into a tight bend in a
narrow alleyway, is protected by armed guards, high walls and concertina wire.
Most of Mawoud’s 300 students are Hazara, a
predominantly Shiite Muslim minority ruthlessly attacked by the Islamic State
group in Afghanistan, ISIS-K. Hazara schools, protests, mosques, a New Year’s
celebration and even a wrestling club have been bombed by ISIS-K since 2016,
killing hundreds.
Two Shiite Muslim mosques attended by Hazaras
were bombed a week apart in October, killing more than 90 people. ISIS
considers Hazaras apostates.
Since the Taliban takeover, several commuter
minibuses used by Hazaras have been bombed in the Hazara district of west Kabul
known as Dasht-e-Barchi. At least 11 people have been killed and up to 18
wounded, most of them Hazaras, the Afghan Analysts Network reported. The
Taliban, who persecuted Hazaras in the past, are now responsible for their
security. The analysts’ independent research agency described the Taliban
government response as tepid, saying it downplayed the strength of ISIS-K,
which claimed responsibility for most of the attacks. On Jan. 14, Afghan media
reported that a young Hazara woman, Zainab Abdullahi, was fatally shot at a
Taliban checkpoint just five minutes from the Mawoud centre.
The San Diego students have learned, too, that
attending class is a leap of faith for Mohebi and her female classmates, who make
up 70% of Mawoud’s student body.
Mawoud prepares students for Afghanistan’s
rigorous university entrance exams. But there is no guarantee that girls will
be permitted to take the annual exams — or to return to high school, attend a
university or pursue a career in a country where the Taliban have begun erasing
most women from public life.
The Taliban have said they hope older girls
will return to schools and universities, under Islamic guidelines, by late
March. Except for some schools in northern Afghanistan, most Afghan girls above
the sixth grade have not attended school since August.
Yousefi said that Taliban officials who have
visited the tutoring centre have not laid down specific rules, as they had at
some public schools. He said they have merely stressed adherence to “Islamic
values,” interpreted as separating boys and girls and requiring girls to cover
their hair and faces.
When Yousefi told the Talibs that a nationwide
teacher shortage made it nearly impossible to segregate classes by gender,
“they did not have any logical reply for me,” he said.
For the American students, the Mawoud girls’
accounts of perseverance — delivered in near-fluent English — have been both
sobering and inspiring.
“I can hardly imagine how difficult that must
be, and the courage the girls must have to be sitting alongside male students
after facing suicide bombings,” Selena Xiang, a Canyon Crest student, wrote
after this month’s Zoom call. “It’s so different from my life, where education
is handed to me on a silver platter.”
Alice Lin, another student, wrote: “They are
stronger, more determined, more steadfast in belief than I have ever been, and
I cannot help but think: What if the Mawoud girls had been given my life?”
And Reid said she was struck by something one
of the Mawoud students said over Zoom: “Knowledge is powerful — and the Taliban
knows it. That’s why they keep it from us.”
Mohebi, 16, said of the San Diego students:
“They have motivated us to achieve our goals — and for me, my goals are very
big.” She said she wanted to become a famous poet and a cancer researcher.
Zalma Nabizada, another Mawoud student, said,
“I lost my motivation and was in darkness after the Taliban came.” But she said
that the Zoom sessions had helped nudge her to keep trying to achieve. She
wants to become, she said, “a star that shines.”
A sign, in English, hangs in a hallway at
Mawoud: “Dreams Don’t Work Unless You Do.”
Before suicide bombs killed students at Mawoud
in 2018 and at a nearby tutoring centre attended by Hazaras in 2020, Mawoud had
3,000 students. Since the bombings and the Taliban takeover, the size of
Mawoud’s student body has dropped by about 90%, the principal said.
Some Mawoud students fled with their families
to Pakistan or Iran. Others have stayed home, afraid of bombings or Taliban
harassment. Mohebi said she spent weeks persuading her parents to let her
attend the centre.
The centre’s guards turned to hunting rifles
after the Taliban refused to let them carry assault rifles, Yousefi said. When
students walk to and from the centre, the principal instructs them to travel in
small groups to avoid presenting a mass target.
On a recent freezing morning, the Zoom session
was frequently halted by technical problems, but each reestablished connection
was greeted with cheers and whoops from both classes.
There was a heartfelt discussion of a question
posed by a Mawoud girl: How do you cope with loneliness? There was near silence
when a Mawoud student, Sona Amiri, displayed her football medals, then said
girls had stopped playing football after the Taliban takeover.
Another Mawoud student displayed his oil
paintings, then told the San Diego students that the Taliban have cracked down
on artists, forcing them to paint, draw and perform in secret.
Other Mawoud students described dreams of
graduating from high school and university, and of pursuing careers as doctors,
journalists, lawyers, poets — and for one girl, as Afghanistan’s ambassador to
the US
They spoke, too, of never backing down. “This
bad situation can make a person more powerful,” Amiri told the American
students.
Aaron Combs, a Canyon Crest 10th grader,
responded moments later, “The fact that every one of you guys are brave enough
to speak up for yourselves is incredibly inspiring.”
Afterward, Mohebi said the sessions with the
American students did lift spirits, at least for a while. But for her, a
heartwarming Zoom discussion can’t soften the daily indignities and terrors
endured by a young Hazara woman in Afghanistan.
“We prepare ourselves mentally for the worst,”
Mohebi said just after the Zoom screen had gone dark. “It’s terrible to say,
but that’s our reality.”
