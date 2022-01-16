How the ‘Djokovic affair’ finally came to an end

He lost his
final bid to stay in Australia on Sunday when a three-judge panel upheld the
government’s decision to cancel his visa.
broadly, he lost to a government determined to make him a symbol of
unvaccinated celebrity entitlement; to an immigration law that gives godlike
authority to border enforcement; and to a public outcry, in a nation of rule
followers, over what was widely seen as Djokovic’s reckless disregard for
others, after he said he had tested positive for COVID last month and met with
two journalists anyway.
“At this
point, it’s about social norms and enforcing those norms to continue to get
people to move in the same direction to overcome this pandemic,” said Brock
Bastian, a social psychology professor at the University of Melbourne. “In this
culture, in this country, a sense of suddenly upending those norms has a great
cost politically and socially.”
Only in the
third exasperating year of a pandemic could the vaccination status of one
individual be invested with so much meaning. For more than a week, the world
gawked at a conflict centered on a controversial racket-swinger, filled with
legal minutiae and dramatic ups and downs.
On Sunday
morning in Australia, more than 84,000 people watched the livestream of the
hearing in a federal court, many of them presumably tuning in from other
countries.
What they
witnessed was the saga’s bizarre final court scene: a six-panel video
conference with lengthy arguments, in distant rooms of blond wood, about
whether the immigration minister had acted rationally in exercising his power
to detain and deport.
The chief
justice, James Allsop, announced the decision just before 6 pm, after
explaining that the court was not ruling on the merits of Djokovic’s stance or
on whether the government was correct in arguing that he might influence others
to resist vaccination or defy public health orders. Rather, the court simply
found that the immigration minister was within his rights to cancel the tennis
star’s visa for a second time based on that possibility.
Just a few
days earlier, Djokovic’s lawyers had won a reprieve from his first visa
cancellation, hours after his arrival Jan 5 at Melbourne’s airport. As of
Friday morning, he seemed to be on his way to competing for a 10th Australian
Open title and a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam. But that initial case had
never reached beyond procedure, focusing on how Djokovic was treated at the
airport as border officials had held him overnight.
In the
second round, his lawyers argued that the government had used faulty logic to
insist their client’s presence would energise anti-vaccination groups, making
him a threat to public health. In fact, they argued, anti-vaccine sentiment
would be aggravated by his removal, citing protests that followed his first
visa cancellation.
“The minister
is grasping for straws,” said Nicholas Wood, one of Djokovic’s lawyers. The
alternative scenario — that deportation would empower anti-vaxxers — “was not
considered,” he maintained.
Wood also
disputed the government’s claim that Djokovic, 34, was a well-known promoter of
vaccine opposition. The only comments cited in the government’s court filing,
he said, came from April 2020, when vaccines had not yet been developed.
Ever since
then, his lawyers added, Djokovic had been careful to say very little about his
vaccination status, which he confirmed only in his paperwork for Australia’s
medical exemption.
“There was
no evidence before the minister that Mr. Djokovic has ever urged any others not
to be vaccinated,” they wrote in a court filing before Sunday’s hearing.
“Indeed, if anything, Mr Djokovic’s conduct over time reveals a zealous
protection of his own privacy rather than any advocacy.”
The case,
though, ultimately turned on the immigration minister, Alex Hawke, and his
personal views. Allsop pointed out in court that Australian immigration law
provided a broad mandate: Evidence can simply include the “perception and
common sense” of the decision-maker.
Stephen
Lloyd, arguing for the government, told the court it was perfectly reasonable
for the immigration minister to be concerned about the influence of a
“high-profile unvaccinated individual” who could have been vaccinated by now
but had not done so.
He added
that the concern about Djokovic’s impact went beyond vaccination, noting that
Djokovic had not isolated after he said he tested positive for COVID in
mid-December, meeting instead with two journalists in Belgrade, Serbia. The
government, Lloyd said, was worried that Australians would emulate his
disregard for the standard rules of COVID safety if he were allowed to stay.
“His
connection to a cause whether he wants it or not is still present,” Lloyd said.
“And his presence in Australia was seen to pose an overwhelming risk, and
that’s what motivated the minister.”
The court
sided with the government, announcing its decision without immediately
detailing its reasoning.
While Prime
Minister Scott Morrison welcomed the decision (“strong borders are fundamental
to the Australian way of life,” he said), some legal scholars said the end
result, and the back-and-forth that preceded it, should be cause for shame in
Australia.
“The saga
has exposed much long-running dysfunction and injustice in the Australian
system: excessively strict, Byzantine and unpredictable entry rules, but
paradoxically special treatment through exemptions for the rich and famous,”
said Ben Saul, a professor of international law at the University of Sydney.
He added
that the case showed how the immigration minister’s “god powers” were
essentially “unreviewable by the courts” and often led to “the unnecessary,
obsessive and cruel detention of foreigners.”
Human rights
lawyers suggested that the reasoning behind the visa cancellation — made in the
heat of an election year by a government struggling to manage the latest COVID
outbreak — could even lead later to the suppression of free speech.
Djokovic
said he was “extremely disappointed” by the court’s ruling but would comply and
leave the country.
In Serbia,
the decision drew another round of scorn.
“The
Australian government’s conduct toward him has been utterly disgraceful,” Vuk
Jeremic, the Serbian foreign minister from 2007 to 2012 who later served as the
president of the United Nations General Assembly, said in an email.
He called
the entire case an example of politicized harassment. “Novak is a victim of
brinkmanship by shameless populists, exclusively driven by snap opinion polls,”
he said.
Recent polls
have in fact shown that a majority of Australians supported Djokovic’s removal.
Even some of the most die-hard sports fans have said that the world’s
top-ranked male player never should have been allowed to come without being
vaccinated.
But in many
ways, the Djokovic drama — with its squabbles over state and federal
jurisdiction, its flawed communication from Open organisers, and all of the
attention paid to a star while the average Australian couldn’t find at-home
COVID test in pharmacies — has left nearly everyone involved looking bruised
and foolish.
Players and
fans have now been left wondering how this year’s Open will be remembered: for
the tennis or for the “Djokovic affair”?
“It’s a
tricky situation we’ve got ourselves into,” said Bastian, the social
psychologist. “We have a strong sporting identity as a nation, and the way that
part of our identity gets represented in the world is important to us. If that
is tarnished, we’ll take notice.”
