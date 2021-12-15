Italian bishop gives children harsh news: There is no Santa Claus

“Santa Claus,” thundered Bishop Antonio
Staglianò, “is an imaginary character.”
Children’s jaws dropped and the holiday
wool fell from their eyes as, for many long minutes in the Santissimo Salvatore
Basilica, the bishop continued to stick it to Santa, who he said had no
interest in families strapped for cash.
“The red colour of his coat was chosen by
Coca-Cola for advertising purposes,” the bishop said. Big soda, he added, “uses
the image to depict itself as an emblem of healthy values.”
The bishop’s broadside against Babbo
Natale, as Father Christmas is called here, constituted only the latest
installment in what has become a new Italian holiday tradition. Just about
every year, Roman Catholic clerics insist that for Italians to keep Christ in
Christmas, Santa must be kept out of it.
In 2019, a priest in the northern town of
Magliano Alpi told children that there was no man dressed in red who
“magically” delivered gifts. In 2018, in the Sardinian city of Quartu
Sant’Elena, another priest drew tears by revealing that Santa Claus was in fact
none other than their moms and dads.
This year’s episode, on Dec 6, the feast
day of St Nicholas, was especially brazen, said Giuliana Scarnato, one of the
teachers accompanying the children, none older than 9, on a school trip to the
church in Noto.
She said the bishop “could have left Santa
Claus out of it” but made a point to say that Father Christmas was
“fantastical, that he never existed.” She said that when one of the children
protested, telling the bishop that her parents had assured her Santa was real,
the cleric responded that the child should tell her parents “you tell lies.”
Staglianò said he remembered putting it
more tactfully and insisted he simply explained that the roots for Santa — whom
he depicted as a noxious product of the industrial-soft drink-consumerism
complex — lay in the historical personage of St Nicholas, a charitable fourth
century bishop of Myra, in modern-day Turkey, who, tradition holds, looked
after the poor.
He had strong feelings on the matter.
“Is Father Christmas everyone’s father, or
just some?” he said, poking holes in the case for Santa Claus. “In the
lockdown, Father Christmas didn’t visit the families that he used to. Why? It’s
definitely not for fear of the coronavirus.”
The bishop recalled warmly the days when
Italian children would address their wish lists to the baby Jesus, “not Santa
Claus and the reindeer and let’s go to the movies and go bowling and all this
American junk.”
This year, nationalists opened a new front
in Italy’s fight over the shape of Christmas. Desperate for an issue with
popular appeal in a period of political stability, they have picked up on the
American right’s claim to be opposing a war on Christmas.
For them, the main target has been not
Santa Claus but the European Union.
In November, a conservative Italian
newspaper discovered that an EU commissioner’s office had drafted guidelines
for internal correspondence, calling for more inclusive, gender-neutral and
less holiday-specific language.
“Not everyone celebrates the Christian
holidays, and not all Christians celebrate them on the same dates,” read the
document, which advised staff to avoid phrases like “Christmastime can be
stressful.” Better, it suggested, would be “Holiday times can be stressful.”
The stress came immediately, with far-right
leaders going to town.
Matteo Salvini, a nationalist leader and
former deputy prime minister, posted on social media a picture of a decapitated
statue of the Virgin Mary in a ditch.
Salvini, who is not especially religious
but often portrays himself as a defender of Christianity, wrote on Facebook,
“The European Commission invites us not to celebrate Holy Christmas to not
offend others, and some moron does these gross things.”
Another right-wing nationalist politician,
Giorgia Meloni, told the conservative newspaper Libero that the EU guidance was
“shameful.”
“No one can feel offended by a child who is
born in a manger,” she added.
Even Pope Francis — who has suggested that
nationalist leaders are un-Christian for their opposition to migrants — has
echoed them when it comes to cancelling Christmas.
Asked about the EU document earlier this
month, Francis said, “This is an anachronism,” and accused the bloc of
following in the footsteps of totalitarians. “In history many, many
dictatorships have tried” to undercut the church, he said. “Think of Napoleon.
From there, think of the Nazi dictatorship, the communist one.”
But Francis has not rallied to defend Santa
from his own bishop’s remarks, and the Vatican has not returned a request for
comment.
Staglianò argued he was fully in line with
Francis.
“With all due respect,” he said, “Santa
Claus only brings gifts to those who have money,” whether the children are
naughty or nice.
The poor families and migrants he visits
every Christmas, he said, “have never seen Santa Claus.” So he urged the
children in the church to ask Santa Claus for even more gifts and, if he showed
up, explain to him that they could now give to poor children, “given that you
never visit them!”
He said none of the mothers in the church
dared contradict him, and some children, emboldened by his preaching, spoke up
with the power of revelation. “I always knew it, that my dad was Santa Claus,”
he said one child announced.
Breaking this Christmas “spell” was
progress, the bishop said, recalling that as a small child he wrote letters
asking Santa for money and put them under his father’s dinner plate. He’d find
an envelope with a few thousand old Italian lire under his pillow.
But he knew at age 4 it was his father, he
said, and argued that the 7-year-olds in the pews knew the score full well,
too. The 62-year-old bishop said he hadn’t shattered any sugar plum illusions.
“If we knew,” he said, referring to his
generation, “imagine these kids with their smartphones.”
Tradition holds that St Nicholas was kind
to children and gave cold coins to three poor sisters who would have otherwise
turned to prostitution. Over the centuries he became a patron saint of, among
other things, children, pawnbrokers and Russia. Still today, many Russians
travel to the southern Italian city of Bari where his relics, stolen by sailors
centuries ago, are kept in the San Nicola Basilica.
The tradition of St Nicholas eventually
spread north, where the Dutch called him Sinterklaas, a variant of St.
Nicholas. The Dutch settled New Amsterdam, later New York, where English
speakers in the American colonies Anglicized the saint’s name to Santa Claus.
The reindeer, sleigh, Christmas Eve
deliveries and big belly were added in the 19th century — as was the red coat,
which was standard Santa garb long before Coca-Cola got involved.
But once Santa started hawking sodas, it
all went downhill, Staglianò told the children in the church.
Attempting to contain the fallout, a
diocese spokesperson, Don Alessandro Paolino, wrote on the diocesan Facebook
page, “on behalf of the bishop, I express my sorrow for this declaration which
has created disappointment in the little ones, and want to specify that
Monsignor Staglianò’s intentions were quite different.”
He then picked up where the bishop left
off, decrying “Santa Claus aka consumerism, the desire to own, buy, buy and buy
again.”
Staglianò said that he was not against all
gift-giving but that it had to be a considerate present, well selected — when
not in stores, then “delivered by Amazon” — and given by hand.
Despite the fervour of his anti-Santa
salvo, it was ultimately no match for the sight of Old St Nick on horseback
outside the church. The children clamoured around him as he dismounted, took a
seat on a red throne and handed out pencils, candy and other gifts, said
Scarnato, the teacher.
“Once they were outside the church the
speech wore off because they were smitten with St. Nicholas,” she said. “They
were happy.”
