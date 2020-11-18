Bangladesh MP blames feminists for rape, backs Islamist group on women’s clothing

He has also supported the views of Shah Ahmed Shafi, the late chief of radical Islamist group Hifazat-e Islam, on keeping women behind veil to prevent sexual harassment.

The government passed the Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2000 on Tuesday, making death penalty as the maximum punishment for rape.

In the discussion on the Bill, Bablu said, “What we are watching here, honourable speaker, is that the feminists are making the women ditch the veil in the name of women’s liberty. This is why the rapists are getting encouraged to commit the crime.”

Bablu did not specify whom he referred to as feminists.

The Banglapedia states that feminism is a doctrine that emphasises unity of women to stop male domination and transforming society into a place where men and women will have equal rights and responsibilities as social beings.

Bablu, an independent candidate, won the Bogura-7 seat in the 11th parliamentary elections with the BNP’s support.

He urged all to follow the path shown by Shafi. “If we could apply the theory of so-called ‘Tentul Hujur’ Ahmed Shafi, the rapists would have backed off. It would have discouraged them from coming rape. They would have grown pious.”

He is often called 'Tentul Hujur' by his critics for his misogynistic remarks because he once had compared women with 'Tentul' (tamarind), which he said makes man's mouth water.