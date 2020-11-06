UK teacher apologises after blaming Bangladeshi parents for virus infections at school

Karen Todd, who is in charge of Richard Avenue Primary School in Sunderland, faced backlash this week after stating in a letter to parents that she felt “totally let down” by those in the Bangladeshi community.

She suggested adults could be working as taxi drivers or in restaurants while awaiting the results of COVID-19 tests, adding that others are allegedly attending wedding ceremonies at home and hosting Mehndi nights 'against the law’.

The headteacher later apologised and taken full responsibility for any offence caused after furious parents and community leaders said they felt “singled-out” and stereotyped as rule-breakers by the note, according to the report.

Todd claimed in the letter, sent on Nov 3, that some adults were making a series of “totally irresponsible decisions” which had “increased the risk” of COVID-19 transmission to pupils, staff and their families.

The teacher, who has worked at the school for more than ten years, listed the activities these adults had allegedly taken part in 'against the law', including attending weddings inside homes and sharing cars without wearing masks.

Her list also included attending Mehndi nights, when Asian brides meet their friends and family before the wedding to paint their bodies with intricate Henna patterns.

Todd, who recently visited Bangladesh, said in her letter: “I am not trying [to] act as the COVID police, but when your actions impact on my school community and potentially people's lives, I am going to get involved," she added.

The letter sparked a furious backlash from parents and community leaders in Sunderland, which has an estimated Bangladeshi population of 7,000. Richard Avenue Primary School educated 258 children in the 2018/19 academic year who did not have English as a first language -- around 62 percent of its 421 pupils.

A Public Health England report revealed in June that Britons of Bangladeshi ethnicity have around twice the risk of white Britons of dying from the coronavirus, The Daily Mail said in the report.

One parent, whose child attends the school, said the letter was ‘hard to take’.

"There are these connotations that stereotype our community - it is so wrong to say we are the only community breaking the rules. There's ways of raising issues and this is not the appropriate way. It's disgusting to be hearing this from a person of authority - it's very hard to take," Abu Sharma said. "Statements like this will only lead to more hate crime in the community."

Sharma added he believes the school should have raised concerns with individual parents, rather than appearing to blame the community.

"Apparently all Bangladeshis in Sunderland are taxi drivers and takeaway workers! And they are also to be blamed for the raise in COVID-19," said Syeda Rahman, another parent.

Meanwhile, Syed Khalid Miah, the chair of Sunderland's Bangladesh International Community, said the whole community has been left 'shocked and upset' by the letter.

"We are very disappointed with the letter, we never expected to hear anything like this from a headteacher."

"To say that this is our fault is upsetting, and is very bad for the whole community - we are part of this community, we are working for this community, and we contribute our support to the community.

"The whole Bangladesh community in Sunderland, and the North-East have been shocked by this," Syed Khalid Miah added.

The headteacher issued an apology in a second letter to parents, in which she accepted responsibility “for the offence caused as this was never my intention”.

"I would like to apologise to the entire school community, particularly those from the Bengali community, for the letter that I issued to parents yesterday," she said.

"I regret sending the letter, and I accept responsibility for the offence caused as this was never my intention,” Todd said.

"I am passionate about the inclusive and diverse education of our children and I am truly sorry for my actions."