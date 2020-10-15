‘Why should women in Bangladesh have fear?’: Saima calls for change in mentality to stop rape

Saima, a mental health expert of international repute, advised the people to emphasise ideas on gender equality while raising their children at a webinar to mark the inauguration of an awareness campaign on Wednesday.

The children should be education and idea of dignity in a way that will help all the girls move in society just like their male counterparts, said the daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Saima

“Why should we, the girls, will be in discomfort? Why should we live in fear? Why should we be blamed if we don’t follow rules to cover our body? Why should we grow up with fears? Why can’t we move with courage?” were the flurry of questions she posed.

“Girls should of course learn self-defence skills, but why should we live like this, with an identity based on gender? Why should we feel extra fear and take extra care? Why can’t we do all the things we want to do?” she asked.

The Awami League’s Centre for Research and Information or CRI, the UNDP, and the National Human Rights Commission launched the campaign on women’s safety at public places. Saima, a CRI trustee and co-chairman, joined the programme virtually.

“We all should teach our children that men and women are equal,” she said, noting that she teaches her son and three daughters about gender equality.

Girls alone cannot bring the changes, so the boys must be taught the lessons at home, she said.

Young participants at the webinar recounted their experience about sexual harassment.

“We ultimately see these as violence, but sexual aggression, rape - these things come with attitude, mentality. The problems will remain and there will no social change if we ignore these,” Saima said.