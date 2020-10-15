USAID, Winrock hold discussion on child marriage, gender-based violence

They
held the event on Tuesday to mark the International Day of the Girl Child 2020
with the theme “My Voice, Our Equal Future”. It was organised online due to the
coronavirus outbreak.
Abul
Hossain, project director of Multi Sectoral Program on Violence Against Women
(MSPVAW) under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, attended the event
as the chief guest, while Derrick S Brown, mission Director of USAID
Bangladesh, was the special guest of the discussion moderated by HM Nazrul
Islam, program team lead of the BC/TIP project.
Hossain
underscored the need for raising awareness among parents and grandparents to
effectively address the issue of child marriage, as in most cases these groups
are mainly responsible for wedding off minor girls and in some cases boys.
He
also highlighted some of the initiatives taken by the government to stop child
marriage. These include the passage of the law to prevent child marriage,
making the National Plan of Action, introduction of hotlines, establishment of
child marriage prevention committees, and mobile courts.
Pointing
out that child marriage and gender-based violence are very much interrelated,
he further stressed the need for concerted efforts by all concerned to fight
against child marriage and gender-based violence.
Brown
said, "We are concerned that the rate of gender-based violence is
extremely high in Bangladesh, and we are seeing the news of rape in the papers
every day. Gender-based violence impacts the victim’s ability to reach her full
potential, but it also affects all social sectors and hampers economic
growth."
He
also highlighted some of the initiatives taken by the BC/TIP program like the
training of 4,486 duty bearers, including 656 marriage registrars who play a
vital role in reducing child marriage.
Liesbeth
Zonneveld, chief of party of the BC/TIP project, welcomed the guests and
participants.
Nazrul
Islam made a presentation on a study carried out by Catalyzer Limited on behalf
of the BC/TIP project and shared the findings of the study that revealed the
situation and reasons of child marriage and also the knowledge level of
stakeholders on the laws related to child marriage and its practice.
Noreen
Khan, gender and development specialist at UNICEF and M Rabiul Islam, deputy
director at Bangladesh National Human Rights Commission, also spoke as guest
speakers.
Among
others, representatives from the USAID, INCIDIN Bangladesh, Manusher Jonno
Foundation and Terre des hommes – Netherlands attended the event and shared
their views on the issues.
In
her closing remarks, Zonneveld pointed out that there were similarities between
the activities of different organisations and those of the BC/TIP in stopping
child marriage and gender-based violence. She emphasised strengthening
coordination among these organisations to address these issues.