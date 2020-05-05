Thailand's pet groomer reopens as new coronavirus cases slow

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 May 2020 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2020 02:05 PM BdST

Chewy and Miley, both two-year-old Schnauzer dogs, are getting their hair cut at a groomer in Bangkok for the first time since the new coronavirus outbreak began in Thailand in January.

Pet grooming shops are among a handful of businesses that the Thai government allowed to reopen this week, following the decline in the number of new coronavirus cases.

Extra precautionary measures that accompanied the reopening to prevent a new round of outbreak mean that the owners of Chewy and Miley are no longer allowed inside the shop.

Instead, they have to make an appointment and pick a hairstyle for their dogs in advance. They then drop off their pooches in a sterilised basket behind a plastic barrier in front of the shop. None of the dogs' personal accessories are allowed into the shop.

"To me, the possibility of getting infected comes from touching the collars, clothes, crate or bags that owners used to carry their dogs," said Sukhum Nuangjanpat, the owner of Modern Dog Grooming and School shop.

"That's why I ask customers to take back all their dog's stuff and use only the things that are provided by the shop," he said.

Inside the shop, dog grooming stations are set up more than a metre apart and the shop closes for an hour after each session to allow all equipment to be cleaned.

"Instead of being able to groom more than 10 dogs during the whole day, we can only take about five in order for us to practise social distancing," Sukhum said.

Thailand was the first country outside China to report a case of the new coronavirus in January, before the outbreak swept the globe.

The Southeast Asian country reported only a single new case on Tuesday, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 2,988 with 54 deaths.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Couple get back child they sold

The Collegers and the Oppidans teams compete during the Eton Wall Game at Eton College in Eton Nov 17, 2012. REUTERS

COVID-19 shines a light on inequality

Participants get ready backstage before the start of a transgender/transsexual fashion show in Chandigarh, India, Nov 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Virus-hit trans woman sets herself on fire in Georgia

Workers are washing their hands before entering an apparel factory in Dhaka. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

1.6b risk losing livelihoods: ILO

Representational image. REUTERS

UK rejects trans man's bid to be named child's father

Birthday cards are seen on display at Bedford School ahead of Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday on Thursday, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Bedford, Britain, Apr 28, 2020 REUTERS

Birthday tributes flood in for Captain Tom

Jason Chua cooks in his stall at Hong Lim Market & Food Centre, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore on Apr 27. REUTERS

Singapore's 'hooligan cook' offers free meals for needy

Man who asked Hindus to convert apologies

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.