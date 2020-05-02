Bangladesh couple get back newborn they sold to pay hospital bills

The young couple, readymade garment workers of Enayetpur, went unpaid for the past two months as the factory has been closed during the coronavirus lockdown, they told the police.

The 18-year old mother was admitted to the Central Hospital in Konabari on Apr 21, Konabari Police Station OC Md Emdad Hossain told bdnews24.com. She had a C-section to deliver their child.

They were billed Tk 42,000 by the private facility for an 11-day stay in the hospital.

“But they didn’t have the money as they hadn’t been paid their wages. When they told the hospital about the situation they were in, it asked them to pay Tk 19,000 after making discounts. But, the couple couldn’t afford that sum as well,” the OC said.

“They only scraped only Tk 4,000 together but the hospital authorities refused the payment. The couple gave their baby away to a childless couple near Rowshan Market in Kashimpur for Tk 25,000,” he said.

Gazipur Police Commissioner Md Anwar Hossain paid Tk 25,000 to the couple who took the child and brought it back to its mother when he learned about the matter, the OC said.

“I could have paid the hospital bill had I known about it before; they didn’t have to give away their child. We have also given the parents Tk 5,000 more to spend on the baby,” said Anwar.