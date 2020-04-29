Bangladesh man asked jobless Hindus to convert to Islam. He apologises

Sumon Mia offered the apology when he was summoned to a meeting of top officials at the Upazila council offices on Monday night, Upazila chief executive or UNO Nazrul Islam said.

Nazrul described Sreemangal as a place of religious harmony and warned that

actions such as the young man‘s should not go unpunished.

“But we let him go after he promised not to repeat such an act,” the UNO said.

Public representatives, police officers and leaders of the Hindu community were present.

Sreemangal Sadar Union Council Chairman Bhanulal Roy said Sumon, on behalf of an organisation named “Bangla Aid”, distributed aid among the members of a Hindu community called “Shabdakar” or drummers in Noagaon on Apr 23.

He went live on Facebook, urging the underprivileged Hindu families to convert to Islam at the time.

As the video sparked outrage, he later apologised in another video and then at the meeting.