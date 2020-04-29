As job losses escalate, nearly half of global workforce risk losing livelihoods, says ILO

According to the “ILO Monitor third edition: COVID-19 and the world of work”, the drop in working hours in the current quarter of 2020 is expected to be significantly worse than previously estimated, ILO said in a statement on Apr 29.

Compared to pre-crisis levels in Q4 2019, a 10.5 percent deterioration is now expected, equivalent to 305 million full-time jobs, assuming a 48-hour working week. The previous estimate was for a 6.7 percent drop, equivalent to 195 million full-time workers. This is due to the prolongation and extension of lockdown measures.

The first month of the crisis is estimated to have resulted in a drop of 60 percent in the income of informal workers globally. This translates into a drop of 81 percent in Africa and the Americas, 21.6 percent in Asia and the Pacific, and 70 percent in Europe and Central Asia.

“Some sectors of the population such as women, youth, older workers, migrants and selfemployed persons are disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Tuomo Poutiainen, ILO country director in Bangladesh,.

“Young persons, already facing higher rates of unemployment and underemployment, are more vulnerable to falling labour demand and losing their livelihoods.

“Older workers are also at risk from unemployment, underemployment and decreased working hours. Women are more likely to lack social protection and have more care responsibilities.

“Self-employed, casual and gig workers are also vulnerable as they do not have access to paid or sick leave mechanisms, and are less or not protected by conventional social protection mechanisms,” he added.

The proportion of workers living in countries under recommended or required workplace closures has decreased from 81 to 68 percent over the last two weeks, the ILO statement said.

Worldwide, more than 436 million enterprises operating in the hardest-hit economic sectors , face high risks of serious disruption, it said. These include some 232 million in wholesale and retail, 111 million in manufacturing, 51 million in accommodation and food services, and 42 million in real estate and other business activities.

The ILO calls for urgent, targeted and flexible measures to support workers and businesses, particularly smaller enterprises, those in the informal economy and others who are vulnerable. International labour standards, which already enjoy tripartite consensus, can provide a framework, it said.

“With the correct measures in place to protect workers, enterprises and employment, our economies and societies would recover better,” said Poutiainen.

“As the pandemic and the jobs crisis evolve, the need to protect the most vulnerable becomes even more urgent,” said ILO-Director General Guy Ryder.

“For millions of workers, no income means no food, no security and no future. Millions of businesses around the world are barely breathing. They have no savings or access to credit. These are the real faces of the world of work. If we don’t help them now, they will simply perish,” he said.