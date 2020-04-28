Stripping naked for masks: German doctors protest lack of protective gear

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Apr 2020 10:41 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2020 10:41 PM BdST

German doctors have posed naked online to protest a shortage of protective masks and gowns, which they say puts them at greater risk of catching the coronavirus.

The health workers' nude pictures, with carefully positioned props like books and flowers to conceal their private parts, appear on a website urging politicians to ensure doctors and clinics have enough protective gear.

"I learned how to stitch wounds, why do I now have to learn how to stitch masks?" reads a placard held by a female doctor with a stethoscope and a red mask in one photo.

With just over 156,000 confirmed cases and an official death toll of 5,900, Germany has withstood the pandemic much better than the United States, Italy, Spain and France.

But just like those countries, it has suffered from a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The naked doctors said that outpatient and general practice care for COVID-19 patients was as important as hospital care, putting them on the frontline in the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

They said their protest was inspired by Alain Colombie, a French doctor who last month posted nude pictures of himself to protest the lack of protective equipment.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government wants to provide financial assistance to producers of protective equipment and has ramped up its orders for PPE abroad. A German military plane brought 10 million medical masks from China on Monday.

The Finance Ministry has made available an additional 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion) for medical protection gear to help hospitals and doctors contain the spread of the coronavirus.

German states have made wearing a mask compulsory on public transport and in shops. ($1 = 0.9219 euros)

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

French independent nurse Intissar Gaouzi, wearing protective suit and face mask, checks the temperature of a patient at an emergency COVID-19 centre inside a gymnasium in Champigny-sur-Marne near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 16, 2020. Picture taken April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Clotaire Achi

Health workers under attack amidst pandemic

Bangladeshi family's despair in Scotland

In a photo provided by Anna Scarlato, Anna Scarlato a University of Chicago student student from Italy, who is staying in California for now. Campus closures around the country have created much greater calamity in the lives of the more than a million international students who left their home countries to study in the United States, as many had been living in college dorms and were left to try to find new housing in a country under lockdown.

‘My world is shattering’

Miriam del Peso, her husband Alejandro and their children Pablo and Sofia keep social distancing as they interact with another family after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeks in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS

Spain allows children out for first time in six weeks

Seen through a window of their home in Bergamo, Italy, Federica Brena looks on as her husband, Riccardo Tripepi, plays with their 1-year-old son Diego on Apr 19, 2020. The New York Times

Italy stores up family tragedies

People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an Arkansas Workforce Centre in Fort Smith, Arkansas, US, Apr 6, 2020. REUTERS

Jobless numbers are ‘eye-watering’ in US

MPs practice social distancing during the weekly question time debate at the Parliament, during the hybrid parliament session amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, April 22, 2020. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

UK's Zoom parliament makes debut

FILE - People receive meals from a mobile food distribution service in New Delhi, April 10, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has brought hunger to millions of people around the world; national lockdowns and social distancing measures are drying up work and incomes, and are likely to disrupt agricultural production and supply routes — leaving millions to worry how they will get enough to eat. (Rebecca Conway/The New York Times)

‘Instead of COVID-19 the hunger will kill us’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.