Family in despair after Bangladeshi man dies with COVID-19 in Scotland

Published: 27 Apr 2020 05:33 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2020 05:33 PM BdST

The death of a Bangladeshi man from the coronavirus in Scotland has left his family facing up to an uncertain future shortly after migrating to the United Kingdom to start a new life.

Mofizul Islam, 49, died with COVID-19 on Apr 5 and was buried in the Muslim section of a cemetery in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, the BBC reports.

His wife and children were in isolation and so were unable to bid him farewell. 

The family believe Mofizul became infected during the daily three-hour bus journeys between his Edinburgh home and his job at a Midlothian pizza outlet.

His death has left the family "completely helpless", they told the BBC.

Shaha Haque, who befriended Mofizul after he arrived in Edinburgh, told BBC Scotland the family were struggling for money and food but the community would help them out.

"They have no documents, no bank account, no nothing. They have problems," Haque said.

Mofizul and his 19-year-old son Azahural arrived in the UK from Bangladesh last year.

They settled in Wester Hailes in Edinburgh and were joined by his wife, Afroja, and 13-year-old daughter Sadia at the beginning of March, just as Scotland confirmed its first case of Covid-19.

Mofizul stopped working after the UK declared a lockdown but then fell ill and died.

"My husband was a very good man. He was for me like an angel. I can't tell you how I'm feeling about him. He was a very kind man," Afroja told the BBC.

They now face a deeply uncertain future.

Having lived there some years ago, they have permanent residence cards for Italy.

They could return to Bangladesh, but Afroja doesn't want to leave the country where her husband is buried.

She still harbours hopes that her children can get the Scottish education that she and her husband had wanted for them.

They are being supported by Haque, who paid for Mofizul's grave, according to the report.

He hopes Mofizul's son will be able to find work.

"We are very worried about our future because we don't have our father," Azahural said. "He was everything for us. And now we are just hopeless."

