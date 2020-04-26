Fresh air at last! Spanish children allowed out for first time in six weeks

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Apr 2020 05:05 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2020 05:05 PM BdST

On foot, on skateboards and on scooters, Spanish children emerged from their homes on Sunday for the first time after six long weeks of living under one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

The relaxation came as Spain, one of the worst hit by the global COVID-19 epidemic, registered its lowest daily increase in the coronavirus death toll in more than a month.

Children wearing protective masks were out in Madrid, with under 14s allowed outside for the first time since the government declared a state of emergency on March 14 and shut down most activity.

Lucia Ibanez, 9, out for a walk with her mother, said she had missed the streets and the park and "feeling the air on your face" during lockdown.

"I never thought I would miss school but I really miss it," she said.

Children will be allowed one hour of supervised outdoor activity per day between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., staying within one kilometre of their home.

Adults can accompany up to three children, who will not be allowed to use playparks and must adhere to social distancing guidelines, remaining at least two metres (6.5 feet) from other people.

Schools remain closed.

"To tell you the truth, for me the time flew, it didn't feel long at all. We played a lot, we aren't missing anything thank God so we can't complain," said Tamara Romero, who took her two sons out on their scooters on Sunday morning.

Spain's Health Ministry said on Sunday that 288 more people had died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, the lowest daily rise in the past month and down on Saturday's 378 and Friday's 367.

The total number of deaths rose to 23,190 while the overall number of cases rose to 207,634 from 205,905 the day before.

Spain has registered the third highest number of COVID-19 deaths, after the United States and Italy.

The Health Ministry changed the methodology on Friday for logging cases of the virus. It will no longer count antibody tests and will only include positive results from PCR tests.

In a televised address on Saturday night, Prime Minister Sanchez said lockdown restrictions would be further eased, allowing people out to exercise alone from May 2 - if the coronavirus toll continues to fall.

People living together will be permitted to take short walks together.

He also laid out a wider government plan to loosen the lockdown at different speeds across different regions, depending on whether they meet with criteria established by the World Health Organization.

"We will not suddenly recover activity across all sectors," he said. "The deescalation has to be gradual and asymmetric... We won't all advance at the same pace but we will follow the same rules."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Miriam del Peso, her husband Alejandro and their children Pablo and Sofia keep social distancing as they interact with another family after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeks in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS

Spain allows children out for first time in six weeks

Seen through a window of their home in Bergamo, Italy, Federica Brena looks on as her husband, Riccardo Tripepi, plays with their 1-year-old son Diego on Apr 19, 2020. The New York Times

Italy stores up family tragedies

People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an Arkansas Workforce Centre in Fort Smith, Arkansas, US, Apr 6, 2020. REUTERS

Jobless numbers are ‘eye-watering’ in US

MPs practice social distancing during the weekly question time debate at the Parliament, during the hybrid parliament session amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, April 22, 2020. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

UK's Zoom parliament makes debut

FILE - People receive meals from a mobile food distribution service in New Delhi, April 10, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has brought hunger to millions of people around the world; national lockdowns and social distancing measures are drying up work and incomes, and are likely to disrupt agricultural production and supply routes — leaving millions to worry how they will get enough to eat. (Rebecca Conway/The New York Times)

‘Instead of COVID-19 the hunger will kill us’

FILE -- Migrant workers wearing protective face masks walk outside their living quarters in Singapore, April 8, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. Migrants have proved a major blind spot in the coronavirus pandemic, exposing the starkly different experiences of rich expatriates and poorer ones in a city-state where 40 percent of residents are foreign born. (Ore Huiying/The New York Times)

Singapore had control, until cases doubled

‘My own breath feels toxic’

A worker holds a sample collected from a homeless man during a Miami-Dade County testing operation for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Miami, Florida, US, April 16, 2020. Reuters

US firm ordered to stop selling ‘coronavirus cure’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.