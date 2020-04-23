Britain's Zoom parliament makes an almost glitch-free debut

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Apr 2020 04:16 AM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 04:16 AM BdST

Previous Next
British lawmakers upended 700 years of history on Wednesday, grilling stand-in leader Dominic Raab by video link in an unprecedented but largely successful "hybrid parliament" session forced by the coronavirus outbreak.

As Britain endures its fifth week of a national lockdown, with businesses shuttered and citizens ordered to stay at home, parliament has returned from an extended Easter break in a very unfamiliar form.

A maximum of 50 lawmakers are physically allowed in the debating chamber, with another 120 permitted to join in via Zoom video conference beamed onto television screens dotted around the walls of the ornate wood-panelled room.

Raab, deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is recovering from a spell in intensive care with COVID-19, faced questions from lawmakers - absent the usual jeering in the crowded chamber, replaced by an orderly and almost entirely glitch-free interrogation.

Earlier, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said he had his "fingers crossed" that the new arrangement would work - and it mostly did.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during the weekly question time debate at the Parliament, during the hybrid parliament session amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, April 22, 2020. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during the weekly question time debate at the Parliament, during the hybrid parliament session amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, April 22, 2020. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

A couple of early speakers in the session preceding Raab's question time were partly inaudible, and one questioner was unable to connect, but the overall process was not derailed.

Lawmakers, dressed formally in line with the Commons' usual dress code, quizzed Raab from their homes, showing off an array of artwork, wallpaper and bookcases. One later posted a picture of himself asking a question from a tablet computer balanced on a box, supported by a pair of training shoes.

Raab spoke from the debating chamber, where a handful of other lawmakers sat on the green benches, observing social-distancing markers taped on the carpet. The leader of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer also attended in person.

Johnson watched proceedings from his Chequers country residence where is is convalescing, his spokesman said.

The closest brush with technical disaster was when one lengthy question was inadvertently cut short, leaving lawmaker Peter Bone's face animatedly reaching the climax of his interrogation on screen without audio.

General view during the weekly question time debate at the Parliament, during the hybrid parliament session amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, April 22, 2020. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

General view during the weekly question time debate at the Parliament, during the hybrid parliament session amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, April 22, 2020. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

Raab retorted: "I'm pretty sure I got the gist!"

Prior to the session, lawmakers had expressed concerns that the choreographed question session would blunt their ability to skewer ministers with unexpected follow-up questions.

Parliament later approved an expansion of the business the hybrid parliament could consider to include legislation. It also agreed to allow remote voting for the first time ever - although the way in which this would be conducted has yet to be agreed and no votes are expected until it has been.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the government's leader in parliament, said the earlier hybrid session had gone "remarkably smoothly."

"Rapid change inevitably comes with risk, but these are exceptional times," he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE - People receive meals from a mobile food distribution service in New Delhi, April 10, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has brought hunger to millions of people around the world; national lockdowns and social distancing measures are drying up work and incomes, and are likely to disrupt agricultural production and supply routes — leaving millions to worry how they will get enough to eat. (Rebecca Conway/The New York Times)

‘Instead of COVID-19 the hunger will kill us’

FILE -- Migrant workers wearing protective face masks walk outside their living quarters in Singapore, April 8, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. Migrants have proved a major blind spot in the coronavirus pandemic, exposing the starkly different experiences of rich expatriates and poorer ones in a city-state where 40 percent of residents are foreign born. (Ore Huiying/The New York Times)

Singapore had control, until cases doubled

‘My own breath feels toxic’

A worker holds a sample collected from a homeless man during a Miami-Dade County testing operation for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Miami, Florida, US, April 16, 2020. Reuters

US firm ordered to stop selling ‘coronavirus cure’

Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al ash-Sheikh, the Kingdom's grand mufti, prays during the funeral of the Saudi woman and her daughter who were killed in Chad, at the Grand Mosque in Riyadh February 6, 2008. Reuters

Ramadan, Eid prayers at home: Saudi grand mufti

File Photo: Muslim worshippers pray near a closed gate of the compound housing Al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount after religious officials said all Muslim prayers at the compound will be suspended from Monday until further notice in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in Jerusalem's Old City March 23, 2020. Reuters

Prayers at al-Aqsa mosque suspended for Ramadan

Brisa, 48, a transgender, is pictured in front of her makeshift tent after government shuttered a hotel where she lived and worked, as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mexico City, Mexico Apr 10, 2020. REUTERS

Trans people in Hungary risk abuse

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators hold placards during a Planned Parenthood rally outside the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, US, April 5, 2017. Reuters

Abortion during a pandemic?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.