‘My own breath feels toxic’: Service providers in gripping fear in Benapole

With scores of people rendered jobless due to the government-enforced shutdown, the task of providing relief materials and ensuring social distancing measures are complied with fall upon them as well.

They assist returnees from India through the country’s largest land port in Benapole by examining their conditions, placing them in quarantines and supervising these tasks,

“The government is working on bringing people who are stranded in India back to the country. Though it’s risky, we are doing the work. We are placing them in institutional quarantines, getting them food,” said Sharsha Upazila Nirbahi Officer or UNO Pulak Kumar Mandal.

“As we take care of them, we are afraid. Still, we are trying to ensure maximum social safety because in this job we have taken the vow to serve our country.”

The nature of his job usually keeps Pulak away from his family, but in many cases they do their job staying with their families, putting the lives of their families and their own at great risk.

“It’s been a month since I’ve been away from my family, they stay in Jashore city. I don’t see them but we do speak. They keep telling me to stay cautious and so I do,

“But many of us stay with their families which is quite worrying.”

Khorshed Alam Chowdhury, the Upazila’s Assistant Commissioner (Land), wrote on his Facebook:

“To be honest, going out and returning home is scary now. I have dreamt of becoming a magistrate since childhood. I had much respect and fascination about this job and will never hesitate to sacrifice myself for it. I leave my son and the rest of the family behind at home every day to travel all over the Upazila to fight the spread of the coronavirus, securing institutional and home quarantines for the people, including the India returnees, mobile court management, monitoring the market, ensuring that people stay home.

“I don’t care that I’ve sacrificed my sleep, my food for my duty but the situation here is very different. We’ve tried talking to people, requested them, even fined them in many cases, but nothing’s working. Now I’ve become a threat to my own family. If I carry the virus back home with me, what will happen to my son and the family? But I’m still doing my duty, I haven’t fled, nor will I ever. I’m afraid to even kiss my child, to take him in my lap. My own breath feels toxic to me. On the other hand, working under the sun with PPEs on is such a hassle, it feels so suffocating. Every duty is testing, both physically and mentally.”

Health service providers are also at risk of infection.

“My responsibilities include taking temperature and looking for virus infection symptoms of every passenger returning from India,” said Abdul Aziz, a health worker at Benapole check post.

“I also determine whether they need to be placed in institutional quarantines or we should send them to hospitals. Naturally there is risk here but I’ve taken up this job to provide service. The government has given us gloves, masks and PPEs for safety, yet an unknown fear lurks within, so I stay away from my family.”

Sharsha Upazila Health Complex physician, Dr Abdul Mannan works at Benapole Municipality Biye Bari where Indian returnees are institutionally quarantined.

“We three work here in three shifts. We're careful, but the risk remains. I try to be careful when I get back to my family after the duty as well,” he said.